Live Your Best Life: Get outside and enjoy nature in Geneva

On any given day, a visit to Peck Farm Park can offer visitors a special gift: the opportunity to connect with the natural world. Take a moment to breathe in the fresh air, listen to sounds of wildlife and set your sights on bursts of colors and textures from surrounding prairie plants.

An upcoming event offers the chance for participants to give a little something back – whether that’s showing care as you stroll the grounds, planting a tree that will enrich a park or helping to keep unwanted items out of the landfill by recycling them. Any of these, plus many more opportunities, are available during the Earth Day Celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at Peck Farm Park.

The free community event is a collaboration between the Geneva Park District and the city of Geneva’s Natural Resources Committee.

Think outside the trash

The event is focused on fun for attendees while at the same time providing activities that support environmentally friendly practices, Peck Farm Park Manager Adam Dagley said.

“We’re looking to provide great experiences for all ages and get them thinking about how we can take care of our planet,” Dagley said. “A small way of doing that is through recycling properly. We will have new opportunities for community members to bring unwanted items to properly recycle, including Styrofoam, old shoes, holiday lights, cotton clothing and small electronics.”

Dagley said there is a fee of $25 or $35 for TV recycling, depending on the screen size.

Get your hands dirty

For those looking for hands-on activities, the event offers free prairie seed balls, which include a mixture of native seed, dirt and air-dried clay.

“This is a unique experience where you throw seed balls into Peck Farm to help reestablish some native prairie here,” Dagley said.

Participants looking to explore can go on a scavenger hunt throughout the park for a chance to win a small prize.

Groups can sign up to plant a tree at either Peck Farm Park or Wheeler Park from 10 to 11 a.m. The activity is free, but requires registration on the Geneva Park District website. Participants can select which park they wish to plant a tree. Park district staff will be on hand at both locations to offer instruction and support.

Grow where you’re planted

While supplies last, attendees can receive a free tomato plant, which is a heirloom variety. The seeds were donated to the park district and lovingly started and cared for by Kate Perez, the park district’s horticulturist. Participants also can take home free tree whips to plant in their yards, while supplies last.

A leisurely stroll through the prairie is an option for attendees, Dagley said. Staff will provide cards for those who wish to take a self-guided prairie tour. The cards point out plants and points of interest throughout the prairie.

Many ways to celebrate

Patrons can bring their bicycles for a free safety checkup by a volunteer bike expert. A rain barrel sale will be offered, and vendors will be on hand to promote sustainability best practices. Food and nature-related booths will be available, so come hungry.

Dagley’s hope is attendees enjoy the celebration and walk away with a deeper appreciation of Peck Farm Park and the great outdoors.

“So much is available, whether you come out here to walk your dog or to use the playground or take a hike. If you’ve never been to Peck Farm Park before, now is a really exciting time of year to come out. There’s something for everybody here,” Dagley said.

For information, visit GenevaParks.org/Earth2023.

• Laura Sprague is the marketing and sponsorship manager for the Geneva Park District, which aspires to enhance the quality of the community and inspires residents to live their best life. She can be reached at lsprague@genevaparks.com.