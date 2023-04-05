Yo Joan! A soft couch, a warm fireplace and some firewood

It was located somewhere between “Wonderland” and “East of Eden.”

I was surfing through the children’s section as my friend was gliding along the books for big people.

I actually think I like picture books more now than I did when I was a kid – vibrant, catchy, not too verbose. Similar in ways to short YouTube videos. Though YouTube is not as educational.

“Here’s a really great book, Joan,” Barb said as she handed me a massive, heavy, dictionary-laden looking novel.

Since we’re new friends, I didn’t want to hurt our budding friendship by saying, “Are you kidding me? I really have no desire to read 500 plus pages of incredibly small type.”

So instead I said, “Cool.”

And then held Barbara Kingsolver’s “The Poisonwood Bible,” thinking, “No bloody way.”

Yet since I’ve been trying to get into better shape by lifting weights, I didn’t put it down immediately. Instead, I carried it along with me as I continued to peruse Dr. Seuss’s life lessons.

When it came time to check out our library books, I was still holding “The Poisonwood Bible” (appropriately named), along with two of my favorite picture books, “I Am Sam I Am (Seuss)” and “The Remarkable Farkle McBride (Lithgow).” I checked out all three and continued on my weightlifting journey home.

Later that night, curled up on my comfy couch by the fireplace, I creaked the poison book open just to be honest and tell my friend I had. As the warmth of the fire crackled nearby, the sentences rolled out like soft velvet across my mind. How could anyone write so exquisitely? To say I was immediately engaged would be an understatement.

Who in the world could ever find a 500-plus page novel difficult to put down? Me!

It takes place in the Congo. Before reading it, I honestly didn’t know much about the Congo other than my faraway dreams of going on a safari to Africa someday.

Each chapter is written through the eyes of a different family member. There are six family members. They travel together as misguided missionaries under their dominating father’s leadership. Each gradually and profoundly changes through their many Congo challenges. Each moves forward in uniquely distinctive ways.

For example, when was the last time giant ants woke you up at 2 a.m. attacking you from head to toe and everyone in your family and all in your entire neighborhood at the same time? I hope never.

But that happened to them.

Scary.

As well as tragic and awe-inspiring.

Within every experience, each person on every page of this magnificent African adventure is keenly illuminated through stunning literary eloquence.

So now my goal for 2023 is to read every single Barbara Kingsolver book there is. I’m finding out there are many. Next I’ll be joining her for a “Prodigal Summer” in the Appalachian Mountains. I can hardly wait for our new travels together to start. I’ll get ready and throw another log on the fire.

Wow! Thanks, Barb! Move over Dr. Seuss. There’s just not enough room near the fireplace tonight for all of us.

Joan Budilovsky can be reached at editorial@kcchronicle.com or through her website at Yoyoga.com.