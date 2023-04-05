St. Charles Public Library: Community Voices Needed

The time has come for the St. Charles Public Library to formulate a new strategic plan to guide the staff and board for the next several years.

In February, the board approved the hiring of consulting firm Fast Forward Libraries to help facilitate the creation of goals and initiatives for the library. The consulting firm will be engaging with residents over the next few months in an effort to hear the thoughts and suggestions of the community.

Library visitors have opportunities to provide feedback regarding services and collections through “Compliments and Comments” cards that are available in the library every day. Each comment card that is completed is given to the library director for consideration. An online suggestion form is available and used frequently by the public. The thoughts and feedback of residents is incredibly important to the library board and staff as we move forward with plans for the future.

During the strategic planning phase, the board is committed to reaching a diverse group of residents whose feedback will be helpful in identifying priorities, goals and action steps. A team of library staff have been tasked with working to ensure responses include voices from as many St. Charles Public Library District residents as possible.

The next step will be facilitated conversations with community members. Fast Forward Libraries will hold both in-person and virtual focus groups at the end of April. We are looking for adults of all ages to attend these sessions and give their feedback on library services. Virtual sessions will take place Wednesday, April 26. In-person focus groups will be Thursday, April 27.

For anyone who cannot attend a focus group but would like to give feedback about the library, a 20-question community survey is open and accepting responses until April 14.

To register for a focus group or take the library’s survey, visit scpld.org/strategic-planning.

Thank you to the residents who take time to share their thoughts about the library with the board, staff and consulting team. We are excited to explore new ways to serve the community of St. Charles.

• Kate Buckson is the director of the St. Charles Public Library.