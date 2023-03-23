St. Charles Park District: Hippity hop to egg hunts, dine with the Easter Bunny

Find the biggest baskets and grab a few flashlights and your swimsuit too, as the St. Charles Park District has planned some fun Easter egg hunts and celebrations for all ages.

There’s even a special event just for dogs.

The fun kicks off with the big Easter Egg Hunt at Pottawatomie Park. The hunt starts promptly at 10 a.m., and you will want to arrive at least 15 minutes early to receive instructions and find your age group. Children ages 9 and younger will be divided into age groups. Meet in the Historic Pavilion where the Easter Bunny will be available, so bring your camera. The hunt is free, and no registration is required. Be sure to bring your baskets to collect your eggs.

There will be wagging tails at the return of the Doggie Egg Hunt from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at River Bend Community Park in St. Charles. Register in advance; the fee is $5. Pups can seek out plastic eggs filled with treats. All dogs must be on a non-retractable leash. After the hunt you and your dog can stop for a photo with the Easter Bunny.

The very popular Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at Pottawatomie Community Center returns for two seatings on Wednesday, April 5. Register for the first session at 8:45 a.m. or the second session at 10 a.m. Children ages 6 and younger and their families can enjoy a delicious meal catered by Alexander’s Café 64 complete with pancakes, fruit, juice and coffee. Children can create a special craft while they wait for their opportunity to take a few photos with the Easter Bunny. Advance registration is required, and the cost is $18 per person. Children ages 11 months and younger get in free. One adult may accompany multiple children from the same household.

All ages will enjoy the Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt and Hike on Friday, April 7, at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center. Grab those flashlights and baskets to search along the natural area for treat-filled eggs. The event includes opportunities to learn more about different animals that lay eggs. Advance registration is required with participants selecting their time slots starting at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $12 per person. After the hunt, visit some of the resident animals at Hickory Knolls Discover Center.

New this year is the Underwater Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8, at the Norris Recreation Center. This event is for children ages 3 to 12. The egg hunts are divided by timed entry with different age groups taking a splash to find some Easter eggs hidden in the shallow end of the pool. This event is expected to be popular, so register early. Tickets cost $10 per person and the registration deadline is March 31. After the event, stay and swim in the pool and take photos with the Easter Bunny until 2 p.m.

For registration, visit stcparks.org/events and be sure to check out all the other great ways to enjoy the park district as spring begins to bloom in St. Charles.