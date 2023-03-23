Action Consulting & Therapy: Helping teens overcome exam preparation and anxiety

Exam preparation and test anxiety can be a major challenge for teens during the spring as they prepare for final exams and standardized tests.

These high-pressure situations can lead to increased stress and anxiety, making it difficult for teens to focus and retain information. As parents and caregivers, it’s important to understand how to help our teens overcome these challenges and perform their best.

First and foremost, it’s essential to help teens establish good study habits. This includes setting aside dedicated study time, creating a study schedule, and breaking down large tasks into smaller, manageable chunks. Encourage teens to take regular breaks and to find ways to make studying more engaging and interactive, such as using flashcards or quizzing each other.

Another important aspect is to help teens understand the importance of getting enough sleep, eating a healthy diet and regular exercise. These activities can help to reduce stress and anxiety and improve focus and concentration. Encourage teens to establish a routine that includes time for these activities, and to avoid staying up late or engaging in activities that can interfere with sleep.

It’s also essential to provide emotional support and guidance for teens experiencing test anxiety. Helping teens to identify their specific anxieties and teaching them coping mechanisms such as deep breathing, visualization, and positive self-talk can be effective in reducing anxiety. Encourage teens to talk openly about their feelings and provide a listening ear and a safe space to express their concerns.

It’s also important to help teens set realistic expectations for themselves. Encourage them to focus on the process of learning and understanding the material, rather than solely fixating on getting a perfect score. Remind them that it’s OK to make mistakes and that the goal is to learn and grow from them. Additionally, helping teens to understand that test scores do not define them as a person and that there are many paths to success can also be beneficial in reducing test anxiety.

Another way to help teens prepare for exams and standardized tests is to provide them with the necessary resources and tools. This could include textbooks, study guides or practice tests. Additionally, parents can also consider hiring a tutor or enrolling teens in test preparation classes.

Finally, it’s important for parents and caregivers to model healthy coping mechanisms and attitudes toward tests and exams. Showing teens that it’s normal to feel stressed or anxious and that there are ways to manage those feelings can help to reduce the overall pressure teens may feel. Additionally, showing teens that you believe in their abilities and that you are there to support them can be incredibly reassuring.

In conclusion, exam preparation and test anxiety can be a major challenge for teens during the spring. By establishing good study habits, providing emotional support and guidance, setting realistic expectations, providing the necessary resources and tools and modeling healthy coping mechanisms, parents and caregivers can help teens overcome these challenges and perform their best.

Lisa Aguilar is a specialist in school psychology and an education consultant at Action Consulting and Therapy in Geneva.