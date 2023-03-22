Batavia Business Beat: So much happening this spring in Batavia

We are not fooling around when we say there is much to look forward to in April! Hopefully, spring won’t be fashionably late, as the Batavia Chamber has a lot going on, including some outstanding events. Read on to learn more about April’s signature community event, Inspire 2023! and other Chamber news.

Speaking of being fashionable, our Batavia Women in Business will host a fashion show on Tuesday, April 11, at Eagle Brook Country Club in Geneva, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Styles will be featured from Chamber members House of 423, K. Hollis Jewelers, Boutique & Wine Bar, Six Cypress Boutique and Special Occasions on the Avenue. Guest models will include participants of the Rising Lights Project, our featured nonprofit organization. The cost is $30 for members and $40 for prospective members and guests. Register online at bataviachamber.org/events until noon on Friday, April 7. Please join us for a fun luncheon – perhaps you’ll find the perfect outfit to wear to our Inspire dinner event!

Inspire 2023! An event celebrating those who inspire us

Our yearly signature affair, an annual community celebration, is on the horizon in April. This year’s presenting sponsor is the City of Batavia. Inspire 2023 will take place on Thursday, April 27, at 6 p.m. Revelry 675 will host us at their beautiful riverside location, 675 S. River St., Batavia.

We will honor John Dillon as the Batavia Citizen of the Year and 100 Women Who Care Fox Valley as the Spirit of Batavia award winner. Ole Awards will be presented to Bocaditos Café, Douglas Carpet One Floor & Home, K. Hollis Jewelers, Boutique & Wine Bar, Midwest Industrial Funds, Mill Creek Early Childhood Program, Revelry 675, Sturdy Shelter Brewing as well as The Comedy Vault. And last, but certainly not least, George Gladis of Volkmann Insurance will receive an award as our Ambassador of the Year.

Registration for this year’s in-person dinner event is now open, along with sponsorship opportunities. Mark your calendar and RSVP now for this can’t-miss evening of fun, celebration and networking! Visit the events page at bataviachamber.org to find out more and register online.

Last call to apply for Inspire Scholarships

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce has four scholarships, worth $1,000 each, available for Batavia High School seniors (BPS101). Please let any qualified students know that these are available. Applications for any of these scholarships are currently being accepted and must be fully completed and sent to the Batavia Chamber by 4 p.m. Friday, March 31. For more information and a link to the applications, visit the homepage of our website, www.bataviachamber.org.

Community flag chosen

More than 100 submissions made choosing only one as the Batavia Community Flag difficult. However, the committee is excited to report that one has been selected. Sorry to tease you, but the official announcement and details on how to order yours will be released in early April. Watch our website and social media for updated information!

If you want information about upcoming events, Chamber Bucks, or membership, contact the Batavia Chamber of Commerce by calling 630-879-7134 or text us at 478 (Chamber). Or stop by to see us at 106 W. Wilson St., Suite 15, – we love visitors!