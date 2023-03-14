Beyond the Bookshelves: Introducing the Library of Things

Do you need a projector for a presentation? Or paper banners and party decorations? Maybe you’d like to make copies of old family photos for a reunion. You can borrow the tools you need for those projects – and many more – at the Geneva Public Library!

The Library of Things, a growing collection of nontraditional items, lets you save money by using your library card to check out resources you don’t use all the time or that you want to try, such as:

• Audio/visual equipment

• Board games

• Cables, chargers and adapters

• Computers and devices

• Craft and DIY equipment

• Digitization equipment

• Electronic accessories

• Maker equipment

• Puzzles

• Recreational equipment ... and more!

We invite you to stop by the second floor to explore the Library of Things today!

The librarian recommends: “If you enjoy a good mystery and true crime, along with genealogy and family history, then “Five Days Gone” by Laura Cumming will keep you turning the pages to find out how this incredible story ends. One daughter’s tenacious search for her mother’s history becomes an amazing blend of memoir and history and a story of healing, restoration and identity,” librarian Rebekah Noggle said.

• Christine Lazaris is the executive director for the Geneva Public Library. The “Beyond the Bookshelves” column runs the third Thursday of each month. Feedback can be sent to editorial@kcchronicle.com.