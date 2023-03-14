Batavia Park District Dish: Harness the power of play

Playtime isn’t just for toddlers. As children, play comes naturally to us, but as we age, increased responsibilities often take over and play gets lost in the fray.

The good news is you can find it again right around the corner.

I joined the Batavia Park District staff five months ago, and in that time, I’ve learned about programs and classes that harness the power of play for all ages.

The park district offers many healthy options for fitness and recreation. I’ve enjoyed visiting programs to take photos and interact with participants. And I’ve participated in some of the fitness and yoga classes, experiencing firsthand how a little play can go a long way to improve mental and physical health.

Making time for play is a great way to unplug from technology and take a break from work, especially for those of us who sit at a desk most of the day. Browse our Spring Fun Guide at bataviaparks.org to learn which options for healthy play are right for you.

We all can benefit from play. For adults, the American Heart Association recommends at least 150 minutes a week (or 2.5 hours weekly) of moderate intensity aerobic exercise. Additionally, weight training will help build muscle. Overall, exercise reduces stress, improves your mood and helps lower your risk for chronic diseases.

The park district offers activities for parents and young children, tweens, teens, adults and seniors. Check out our dance, cheer and tumbling, performing arts, athletics and nature programs for engaging ways children can play. Our youth variety classes introduce youngsters to fun, unique activities such as Horsemanship for Kids, Confidence Through Comedy and Tropical Island Lab.

Adults and seniors can choose from options such as yoga, tai chi, TRX or Cardio Silver. Learn to tap dance through our adult variety program or take an entertaining trip. You’ll have a ball and even have the opportunity to get your steps in on some of the walking tours.

Our open gyms are picking up speed. Pop into an open gym for basketball or pickleball. Throughout the week, the Civic Center gym is abuzz with laughter, lively conversation and even fierce competition as residents come together to enjoy pickleball open gym. Want to join the fun? Sign up for our private pickleball lessons.

This spring, I am looking forward to hikes with friends, bike rides on the river trail and maybe even outdoor yoga. I hope you will join me in the fresh air and harness the power of play for you and your family!

Gail Gaboda is the strategic communications specialist for the Batavia Park District.