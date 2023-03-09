Holinger: Going out of business sale, get your daylight savings!

On March 12, we spring forward, switch to daylight saving time. This is the bad one, when we lose, not gain, an hour’s sleep.

Might be a good idea to start planning the ways you’ll make up those 60 minutes.

1. Don’t watch “60 Minutes.”

2. Pick up 10 or 12 minutes each night by merely rinsing after-dinner dishes.

3. Do the laundry on “Delicates,” slashing 14 minutes, then setting the dryer on “express” (everything will eventually air dry, with aromatic mold, when thrown in drawers and closets).

4. Pick up fast food. Better yet, skip a meal; really, for most of us, the weight loss won’t hurt.

5. Recoup lost time by declining annoying invitations to baby showers, dinners at restaurants featuring small plates, or your sister’s kid’s band recital. “I’m sorry,” is all you need to say, “I’m making up for lost time.”

All seriousness aside, there is a somber side to this issue. When we turn ahead our clocks (or expect our computers to) Saturday night or early Sunday morning, we’ll throw off our circadian rhythm, a biannual problem for poets who write in iambic pentameter.

But take it from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, switching to daylight saving time can be harmful to your health because “standard time is more closely associated with humans’ intrinsic circadian rhythm, and…disrupting that rhythm, as happens with daylight saving time, has been associated with increased risks of obesity, metabolic syndrome, cardiovascular disease and depression” (washingtonpost.com March 16, 2022).

Oh, and you might not want to drive after the time change. Research shows “Fatal car accidents in the United States spike by 6% during the workweek following the ‘spring forward’ to daylight saving time” (colorado.edu Jan. 30, 2020).

No laughing matter.

However, last year the U.S. Senate passed legislation to make DST…wait for it…permanent. That’s right! Our brilliant senatorial minds, when trying to choose the better of two options, apparently failed to call the National Safety Council and the National Parent Teacher Association, both of whom backed the AASM’s recommendation of standard time.

I know, you’re thinking DST is better for climate change, energy savings and decrease in crime. Regarding the latter, the Brookings Institution claims, “When DST begins in the spring, robbery rates for the entire day fall an average of 7%, with a much larger 27% drop during the evening hour. [However], DST does not, in fact, reduce energy consumption (brookings.edu Oct. 29, 2015).

Like Jonathan Swift, I’d like to make a modest proposal. You know how ineffective letters and calls to Congress have become, so instead, let’s do it the old-fashioned way and demonstrate.

Oh, not by chaining yourself to a nuclear test site fence. Rather, something far more radical.

Come Sunday morning, leave your clocks untouched. And as for those digital numbers that simply fall in line with their algorithms, override their central nervous system and turn them back an hour.

Show up an hour late for your nursing shift. Drop off your kids at school in time for second period, not first. Arrive an hour late to your pickleball game and find—to your relief—your friends have given up and driven home.

If everyone does it, there will be calculated chaos until Congress votes standard time back in—for good.

Let’s just hope the politicians shows up to vote…on time.

• Rick Holinger’s work has appeared in The Southern Review, Boulevard, Witness, and elsewhere. His book of poetry “North of Crivitz” and essay collection “Kangaroo Rabbits and Galvanized Fences” are available at local bookstores, Amazon, or richardholinger.net. Contact him at editorial@kcchronicle.com.