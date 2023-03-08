St. Charles Park District: Explore nature’s springtime beauty

It’s time to stomp in muddy puddles, poke around for worms and explore the outdoors.

Children and families can venture out with some great spring programs at the St. Charles Park District’s Hickory Knolls Discovery Center.

“We’re so excited to offer these great programs that get everyone out enjoying time in nature,” said Emily Shanahan, nature programs supervisor for the St. Charles Park District.

There are only a few spots left to register for the multi-week Nature Playschool, where children ages 3 to 5 explore the outdoors with instructors. The class meets from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays from March 14 to May 30 and there are different themes each week – from learning about plants and animals to insects and other seasonal aspects of nature.

“This class is wonderful as an introduction to an independent class children can take without a parent or as an additional program for those already in morning preschool,” Shanahan said.

The goal is to spend as much time outdoors, so it will be a perfect time to wear rainboots and enjoy hands-on time at the nature center.

“We offered this for the first time last spring and it was really popular,” Shanahan said.

In the Wee Wonders program, children ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers can register to enjoy an hour and a half of nature fun with songs, crafts and even time to meet some of the animal ambassadors that live at Hickory Knolls. Select one or all three classes this spring.

“This is a great class because siblings can attend together with a caregiver and we love seeing the friendships that blossom between children and the caregivers as well,” Shanahan said.

The whole family can enjoy time outdoors at Maple Magic, an annual event returning Saturday, April 18. Meet at Pottawatomie Community Center and take a bus ride to Delnor Woods, where participants will visit stations to learn how sap from maples becomes maple syrup.

After visiting the stations, participants will return to Pottawatomie to satisfy their sweet tooth with pancakes from Colonial Cafe and maple syrup.

“Families can register for a time slot and enjoy the experience together, especially the pancakes,” Shanahan said.

For those looking for activities during spring break, the St. Charles Park District offers No School Nature Days for children ages 5 to 12. With these programs, children will have plenty of time outdoors and meet new friends, as well as learn about nature with science experiments.

Spring break is a great time to visit the nature center to walk along the outdoor trail and check out the outdoor play area. Time your visit to catch “Hanging with Hickory Friends” – which is at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday – and meet one of the animal ambassadors and have a chance to ask the nature staff lots of questions.

Now is the best time to secure a spot in the Nature Camps hosted by the St. Charles Park District. Find the full list of park district camp and summer programs at stcparks.org.