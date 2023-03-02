St. Charles Park District: St. Patrick’s Day fun in St. Charles!

It’s time to go green. Shamrock green.

Come dressed in your Irish best to start celebrating the magic of St. Patrick’s Day! St. Charles’ downtown activities are held on Saturday, March 11. Before the parade starts and the green beverages are served, the St. Charles Park District is planning for some morning fun to commence the festive day.

The second annual Shamrockin’ Along the Fox River all terrain 8K race course begins at 9 a.m. in Pottawatomie Park. Runners will spend a large portion of the 5-mile race on the bike path parallel to the Fox River, said Melissa Caine, assistant superintendent of recreation. The race is in partnership with Dick Pond Athletics.

In its inaugural race last year, Caine said she loved to see the runners’ enthusiasm for the event with plenty of runners wearing green, even green tutus and stripped green socks. Following the race there will be refreshments, music and awards for top runners in this chip-timed event.

For those who prefer a stroll to running strides, the St. Charles Park District is bringing back for a third year its Pot of Gold Park Stroll in Mt. St. Mary Park. Caine said this event is perfect for young families as they walk a half-mile winding path and search for slightly hidden posters along the trail of holiday images, such as leprechauns and rainbows. Participants will pick up a card at the start of the trail and cross off the items found along the way. At the end of the loop, walkers may turn in the card for a small prize.

The walk is free and stroller friendly, but advance registration is requested to help pace the visitors and avoid too much crowding. Visitors can even enjoy the walk with their favorite pup as long as their dogs are on a leash.

“These events are such a fun way to enjoy the start of a great day,” Caine said.

From Pottawatomie Park or Mt. St. Mary Park, it’s an easy walk to the downtown business district where runners and families can enjoy the day’s festivities, including holiday specials at local restaurants and shops as well as the activities hosted by the St. Charles Business Alliance.

“Park district staff planned our events in partnership with the St. Charles Business Alliance hoping runners and families will enjoy our activities in the morning before heading over to the parade and other events taking place throughout the day in the downtown,” Caine said.

This year’s opening ceremony, featuring an Irish Dance performance and entertainment, starts at 11 a.m. in First Street Plaza. There’s plenty of time to meander downtown among the Irish festivities before finding your spot along Main Street for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, slated to begin at 2 p.m. Details on the day’s events can be found online at stcstpatricksparade.com.

Visit stcparks.org for more information on the race, stroll or to register. The park district is also seeking volunteers to help with the race, including at its water stations. Advance registration for the 8K race is advised and those who register before Feb. 14 can save money with the Early Bird Rate.