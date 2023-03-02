St. Charles Chamber: Let’s honor our dedicated community volunteers

The St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce is privileged to be a valued and supportive organization for businesses and nonprofits in our community.

Our success is driven by many dedicated members who volunteer their time, talents and sponsorships. Whether they serve as leaders on our board, as active participants on our strategic committees or donate funds toward our many events, their efforts are tantamount to our Chamber’s visibility and strength.

These individuals and the businesses they represent are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to building business relationships, supporting local events and community involvement.

How do we express heartfelt gratitude to chamber and community members for their service and inspiration? The St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates these individuals in a big way with our annual Charlemagne Awards gala!

Our 101st annual Charlemagne Awards gala will take place May 19 at the Q Center’s Fox River ballroom in St. Charles. With this year’s theme of “Road to Excellence,” we are celebrating the next century of honoring, recognizing and celebrating the many accomplishments of chamber members and the St. Charles community.

The highlight of the evening is the presentation of our annual awards, including the Charlemagne Award, L.E.A.P. Award, Community Development Award, Community Image Award and Civic Image Award.

The most anticipated spotlight of the evening’s recognitions is the beloved Charlemagne Award, which is bestowed on an individual who resides in St. Charles and has a long history of volunteerism and dedication to our community. This lifetime achievement award was created in 1968 based on the legend written by C.V. Amenoff, who served as mayor of St. Charles from 1969-1973.

Who will be this year’s 55th honoree of this prestigious recognition? Who will join the long list of inspiring leaders who have received the Charlemagne Award? Our recent past recipients have had a solid impact on our community. They are Ray Rogina (2021), Dr. John Mason (2020), Bob Gorecki (2019), Jeff Hunt (2018), Clint Hull (2017), Darlene Riebe (2016), John Hoscheit (2015) and Steve Martin (2014).

Do you know of someone who epitomizes true commitment to our community and has made a difference?

Nominations for the Charlemagne Award are open to any individual of St. Charles who epitomizes the legend of the four sons of Charlemagne in areas of business, civic, industrial, education, religious, cultural or natural recreation improvements in the city.

The L.E.A.P. Award, recognizing leadership, excellence, achievement and professionalism, is presented to any woman who goes above and beyond the call of duty in her business, the Chamber, the Women’s Business Council and/or helping women in our community. Past honorees include Linda Strohschien, Strohschein Law Group, LLC (2021); Julie Purcell, Lazarus House (2020); Leah Hoppes, Vision Force Marketing (2019); Diane Gibson, Vanishing Ink Laser Aesthetics Center (2018); Diana McClow, Wilson Travel & Cruise (2017); Laurie Milborn, Professional Voice artist, actor (2016); and Kate Sullivan, Neighbors Magazine (2015). I was privileged and humbled to receive this honor as managing broker/Realtor, Miscella Real Estate, in 2014.

We welcome your Charlemagne and L.E.A.P. nominations! The award nomination forms with descriptive criteria for all are posted on the Chamber website at www.stcharleschamber.com.

Look forward to seeing you on the “Road to Excellence.”

• Debbie Gurley is the executive director of the St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce.