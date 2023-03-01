Live Your Best Life: Park district employees share their experiences

What’s that tapping? It could be one of many sounds. The hardworking woodpecker drumming away at its favorite tree. Relentless raindrops scattering themselves across window panes. Or perhaps it’s the creak and tap of tiny hinges outside your front door, signifying that your fresh, new Spring 2023 Program Guide has just been delivered to your mailbox.

Within those pages, we hope you’ll find a variety of seasonal opportunities for recreation and play – from early childhood programming to swim lessons to camps. Year after year, these offerings are supported and enhanced by a workforce of seasonal, part-time, full-time and even volunteer staff.

If you – or someone you know – is looking for such an opportunity in the near future, we encourage you to consider checking out the latest job openings at Geneva Park District.

In their own words

Ask any marketing professional and they probably won’t discount the value that testimonials or peer reviews can have on the decision-making process. Why? We tend to trust the opinions of others whom we trust. So if you happen to be seeking a job, consider asking an employee what their experience has been like.

We saved you some time on this process! Here is some feedback from our staff regarding their experiences working for Geneva Park District in a variety of positions.

Keith from custodial: “Working for the Geneva Park District is a win-win. Your team aka [work family] forms a cohesive, fun and effective workforce that enables your success and growth.”

John, front desk staff/gym attendant: “Working at the Geneva Park District has been a game changer for me. I’ve learned so much about responsibility and time management, as well as how to communicate effectively with different types of people. The skills I’ve learned will definitely help me in the future, both in my personal and professional life.”

Piper, Kids’ Zone and camp staff: “I would recommend this job to someone because of how fun the environment is and how much you get to interact with the kids! I think this job has helped me so much with my mindset for the future.”

Justin, Kids’ Zone and camp staff: “I have met so many amazing people here. It’s a great program and they always show appreciation for their staff. I have grown professionally as a person because they have helped me learn communication skills that I will use for the rest of my life.”

Cindy, preschool instructor: “I would recommend a job at the Geneva Park District because of my fun and friendly coworkers. My job at Friendship Station Preschool has given me the opportunity to help create an exciting curriculum for our preschool learners.”

Mark your calendar

If the aforementioned testimonials have piqued your interest, you may consider attending an upcoming job fair at the park district. Wondering why you would attend a job fair when you can apply online? Supervisors can share some benefits of different jobs that you may be on the fence about, as well as provide feedback on your resume (not required but if you bring one). These are open-house style, casual and fun events. You can even test your luck at our prize wheel and fill out a Quick Apply digital form while you’re there to save time. Mark your calendar for one of these opportunities:

• March 16: 1 to 3 p.m. at Stephen D. Persinger Recreation Center

• March 29: 5 to 7 p.m. at Stephen D. Persinger Recreation Center

• April 16: 1 to 3 p.m. at Sunset Community Center

Don’t have time to attend a job fair? You can still browse and apply anytime online by visiting GenevaParks.org and clicking on “Jobs.”

Whether it’s a search for your first job or even your forever job, you may just find what you are looking for – a chance to work where you play.

• Laura Sprague is the marketing and sponsorship manager for the Geneva Park District, which aspires to enhance the quality of the community and inspire residents to live their best lives. She can be reached at lsprague@genevaparks.com.