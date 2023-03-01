Holinger: Black History Month should be year round

A siren screams behind you. In the rearview mirror, red and blue lights are spinning. You pull over.

If you’re a Black person, there is more of a chance your car will be searched than if you are white.

Kelsey Shoub, professor at the University of South Carolina and co-author of “Suspect Citizens: What 20 Million Traffic Stops Tell Us About Policing and Race,” said, “‘Driving while Black’ is very much a thing; it’s everywhere and it’s not just … a Southern problem [and] appears to be more systemic than a few ‘bad apple’ officers engaged in racial profiling. ... Blacks were 63% more likely to be stopped even though … they drive 16% less [and] Blacks were 115% more likely than whites to be searched in a traffic stop.”

Although stopped disproportionately, Black drivers are served fewer tickets than whites, suggesting “Black drivers were stopped on the pretext of having done something wrong, and when the officer doesn’t see in the car what he thought he might, he tells them to go on their way.”

This difference in police response obviously pales in comparison to discrimination under Jim Crow laws and during the most heinous part of our history, Southern slavery. Incredibly, today some politicians want to gloss over, if not bury, those periods.

The Florida Department of Education, with the apparent approval of Gov. Ron DeSantis, opined that an Advanced Placement course in African American studies “lacks educational value” (The New Yorker, Feb. 6, 2023). Rejecting the course means rejecting selections from Frederick Douglass’ masterpiece, “My Bondage and My Freedom.” Having taught this masterpiece for 40 years, I can attest to Douglass’ masterful revelations about his life as a slave, his will to discard his ignorance through reading, his most valued escape to freedom and life as an abolitionist.

Not teaching AP African American studies also would exclude historical milestones such as the Dred Scott decision, the transatlantic slave trade, causes of the Civil War, Reconstruction and the civil rights movement (”The New Yorker,” Feb. 6, 2023).

It gets worse. Americans are losing interest in learning (from) any of our past. “The statistics are in for history as a profession and they are dire,” writes journalist Miles Smith IV, with “history departments at most institutions shrinking, [and] increasingly fewer students … taking history classes” (”Chicago Tribune,” Feb. 13, 2023).

Recently, after the horrific spectacle of five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols to death, the Geneva Learners group, sponsored by and meeting at the Geneva Public Library, discussed policing policies. None of the participants, including those seated in the library meeting room and those on Zoom, such as me, raised the issue of racism until the final five minutes of the hour and a half session.

A member then recounted the cultural differences between whites’ and Blacks’ relationships with police (beginning with “the talk” parents give their children about what to do – and not do – when stopped, not “if” stopped, by police). As he spoke, I watched and listened to a Black woman nod and agree in a low voice, “Uh-huh, uh-huh,” as the prejudicial, discriminatory facts were listed.

I’m ashamed I did not bring up the subject earlier. I’m ashamed that someone needed to.

If you’re white and don’t believe there’s systemic racism in America, next time you’re pulled over, think of Tyre Nichols and ask yourself if you’d rather be Black.

