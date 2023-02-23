@Your Batavia Public Library: Did someone say free books?

Did your child or grandchild just ace that difficult math test?

That certainly deserves a reward for doing an excellent job.

Is a friend or neighbor feeling a bit blue or facing some challenges? A little pick-me-up just might let them know they are not alone and that you care.

Share the love of reading and brighten someone’s day by giving them a free book. The Friends of the Batavia Public Library has a new year-round coupon good for a free children’s book, young adult book or paperback book.

The coupons make wonderful treats for a job well done and are little gifts for coworkers, classmates, teachers and many others.

Tuck them into thank-you cards, Easter baskets and end-of-the-school-year teachers’ gifts. Welcome new neighbors into our community with a free book at their new library.

This is the first time the nonprofit has offered a year-round coupon that doesn’t expire.

For many years, the organization has offered All Hallows’ Read coupons at Halloween. Those popular coupons are a delightful treat instead of, or in addition to, traditional candy in trick-or-treaters’ bags. Now, instead of being offered only around Halloween, both children and adults may give these new coupons at any time and for any reason.

Coupons can be purchased for $2.50 a sheet. Each sheet contains 10 coupons. You can’t beat 10 books for 25 cents each.

Stop by the library’s checkout desk or the FriendSpace, which is in the library’s lower level, to purchase a sheet or two. Coupons are redeemable at the monthly Friends’ Book Sales and every day at the Friends’ Book Sale Corner. Select your book from the Book Sale Corner and bring it along with your coupon to the checkout desk.

You just might sow the seeds of a lifelong love of reading and exploration.

Can you dig it?

Cicero once said, “If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need.” Those are wise words, indeed.

With spring just over the garden gate, something new is sprouting up at the library. Just in thyme for planting season, we’re launching our first Seed Library on March 1.

We will have several dozen types of seeds, ranging from herbs, flowers and fruits to assorted vegetables. The Seed Library will be open to Batavia residents, regardless of whether they possess a Batavia Public Library card.

Seed packets will be free. However, to ensure that we can share with our neighbors, the Seed Library will be limited to five packets a person a season. There will be a limit of two packets per variety per household.

Check out seeds by visiting the library’s reference desk, which is located on the main level. Watch our social media accounts, such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, for updates and our website, bataviapubliclibrary.org.