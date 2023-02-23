Batavia Business Beat: There’s more to March than green beer and shakes!

We aren’t opposed to all things green in March. Or basketball tournaments. Or spring break trips. We simply want to point out that there is a lot more to talk about in Batavia than the typical March topics.

Batavia Restaurant Madness

The 12th annual Batavia Restaurant Madness promotion takes place Sunday through Thursday, March 5-9, and is hosted by the Batavia Chamber of Commerce, the city of Batavia and Batavia MainStreet. The 38 participating restaurants will be offering 20% off a $10 or more purchase, excluding alcohol, taxes and gratuities. Mention “Restaurant Madness” to receive your discount, and check with individual establishments to confirm carryout discounts. Visit cityofbatavia.net/restaurantweek for a list of participating eateries and any updates. You also can watch for updates and links to all restaurant commercials on our Facebook page, facebook.com/BataviaChamber.

Community flag contest closing soon

If you’ve been mulling ideas for our community flag contest, now is the time to submit your design!

The goal of the flag is to celebrate our community and show pride for all that makes Batavia unique. A selection committee will choose the winner from the entries and designate it as the Batavia community flag.

The final design will be produced by FlagSource and be available to purchase. We also will offer garden flags. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Batavia’s new Flag Day Monument coming soon to downtown Batavia.

The design contest is open to anyone who loves Batavia. Designs can be emailed to bataviaflag@bataviachamber.org or dropped off at the Batavia Chamber of Commerce, 106 W. Wilson St. by March 1. Visit www.bataviaflag.org for information and to submit your design.

Inspire scholarships open for applications

One last reminder: Applications for the Batavia Chamber’s Inspire Scholarship program are open to Batavia High School seniors and will close March 31. This is the fourth year that the Chamber is offering four scholarships worth $1,000 each. The financial award shall be paid directly to the institute the recipient will be attending. Information and a link to the applications is available on the homepage of our website, www.bataviachamber.org.

As always, if you have questions or just want to say hi, you are welcome to stop by our office. You’ll find us at 106 W. Wilson St., Suite 15. We are there from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can call 630-879-7134 or text 478-CHAMBER and we will get right back to you.