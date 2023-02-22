St. Charles Park District: We’re looking for summer employees!

Spend the summer by the pool and get paid, too.

The St. Charles Park District is hiring lifeguards, camp counselors, concession staff and many more seasonal positions.

Learn about these jobs and many more at the annual Employment Expo from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the Pottawatomie Community Center in St. Charles.

There are more than 400 seasonal jobs available with the St. Charles Park District. It’s a great opportunity to gain work experience, and with the variety of jobs, it can be a great way to pass the summer helping families enjoy their time at the pool, working with the boat rentals or learning more about golf on the park district’s nine-hole course.

“There are so many great skills one can gain with a seasonal job at the St. Charles Park District,” said Taylor Krawczyk, assistant superintendent of recreation for the St. Charles Park District.

Whether it’s customer service, time management or collaboration with staff, a summer job truly can be a great way to grow one’s skills.

“We may be a first job, but the skills one gains from here will transfer to any industry,” Krawczyk said.

There are seasonal jobs available at River View Miniature Golf Course, Pottawatomie Golf Course, Otter Cove Aquatic Park, Swanson Pool and Pottawatomie Community Center. There are opportunities to work at other park district facilities including Hickory Knolls Discovery Center and Primrose Farm with its barnyard residents or spend the summer on the Fox River assisting with the Paddlewheel Riverboat tours.

The park district has several seasonal jobs for those as young as 15, including attendant at River View Miniature Golf Course, assisting with birthday parties at park district facilities and helping with swim lessons at both park district pools.

Lifeguard positions are for those ages 16 and older, and the park district provides all of the required training, Krawczyk said.

Each summer, the St. Charles Park District welcomes thousands of children to its day camps, and working as a camp counselor can be a great way to gain experience for those thinking about a future in education or perhaps those who’ve enjoyed helping with younger siblings. A camp counselor can serve as a great role model for young people. And there’s a special bond that forms among the summer staff as they work together to create fun and creative experiences for the campers each day, Krawczyk said.

Park district staff will be available during the Employment Expo to answer questions and there will be an opportunity to apply on-site. The St. Charles Park District offers competitive wages and some positions offer flexible hours.