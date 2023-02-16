Holinger: Valentine’s Day accentuates heart – and soul – awareness month

It’s American Heart Month, and for your cardiovascular information, people who love to socialize tend to live longer than introverts like me.

Not wanting to die earlier than necessary, I asked my friend Chuck Ellenbaum about Geneva Learners.

“Every week the Geneva Public Library emails the discussion topic(s), topic resources and the Zoom details,” he wrote. “We meet at the library on Fridays from 10 to 11:30.”

Chuck encouraged me to join him at February’s first Friday meeting to discuss the debt ceiling, which I knew less about than Chinese spy balloons.

On Thursday afternoon, our Hyundai Tucson battery died. Connecting two oranges to the terminals would have produced more juice than my charger. “I’ll charge it overnight,” I told my wife, Tia.

That night, Chuck emailed that because of sub-zero temps, he would Zoom the meeting. Great!

Next morning, the battery still a corpse, Tia left for school in our old, reliable 2009 Prius. At 9 a.m., I called the company we pay to help in emergencies.

“When the ignition is pressed, do the dashboard lights light up?” No. “We recommend towing.” I couldn’t think of where to tow it, so I requested a jump.

At 10 a.m., I Zoomed Geneva Learners. At 10:02 a.m., the battery charger arrived.

“Ruh, ruh, ruh,” Tucson said. Charger said, “Try again.” “Tic-tic-tic-tic-tic-tic-tic-tic,” Tucson clicked.

I ate crow, called for a tow and returned to Geneva Learners, who were sharing respectful, healthy differences of opinion. With my Zoom image blacked out and voice muted, I simply listened, making me, I guess, a Geneva Learner.

The tow truck arrived. “Before I hook it up,” its driver suggested, “let’s try a jump.”

“Ruh, ROAR!” Tucson awoke from its coma.

“Run it half an hour, then you can drive it.”

I remembered Ken’s Auto Center in Geneva. They do a great job servicing our cars. Theresa, the head mechanic, said they had space for me.

An hour later, she told me, “We’ll have to do X, Y and Z to the battery.”

Intelligible to her, but this Geneva Learner couldn’t learn fast enough.

Theresa had to test drive a car, so she took me home. She said the business’s founder, Ken, had owned a race car that Theresa’s father drove competitively. It was her introduction into Ken’s company. “Worked there over 30 years. Haven’t taken a vacation for three years.”

I almost felt guilty about bringing in our cars, but she was glad business was good.

Later, Tia called when leaving school.

“I would have left earlier, but a student wanted to work on her painting.”

Tia’s gift for encouragement, empathy and kindness is why her 40 years at St. Francis High School was recognized just days ago by a standing ovation of thunderous cheers and applause by the whole school – along with a plaque commemorating “The Tia Holinger Art Room.” Art colleague Kate Doane posted on Facebook, “She has made an immeasurable impact on not only my life, but thousands of students.”

Heck, after 40 years of teaching at my school, I didn’t even merit “The Rick Holinger Faculty Bathroom.”

Tia drove me to Ken’s. On the way home, the sun setting beneath striated colors, I felt warmer than my heated seat. Valentine’s Day was not only about Graham’s chocolates and Trader Joe’s flowers. It was about appreciating those who do things for others over the long haul, supporting the young and old, no matter how long between vacations, no matter how many times they’re asked to do more.

No matter how many times they have to recharge their batteries.

