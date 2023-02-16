Beyond the Bookshelves: One Book, One Community 2023 launches

Join us and enjoy events and activities for residents of all ages during One Book, One Community. We thank the Friends of Geneva Public Library and Geneva Library Foundation for their generous sponsorships.

This year’s books are:

For adults: “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt

For children: “The One and Only Ivan” by Katherine Applegate

Don’t miss our One Book, One Community Grand Finale – a conversation with Van Pelt about her writing process, characters and more – from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” is her debut novel, which “The Today Show” selected as a “Read with Jenna” pick in 2022. Save your spot at gpld.org.

The Wine, Cheese & Trees fundraiser is Feb. 25 and we are thrilled to partner with the Natural Resources Committee of Geneva, Geneva Park District Foundation and Geneva Library Foundation for fine wine, music, a live auction and more. The library hosts this year’s event, which raises money to plant more trees in Geneva. Get your tickets at https://wct-263311.square.site/.

The librarian recommends

Librarian Kylie Peters recommends “Starfish” by Lisa Fipps. It is a novel in verse that highlights the painful realities of fat shaming, and cheers on readers who have ever felt judged or harassed for their body or their identity. This uplifting and inspirational tale for grades 3-8 will have readers rooting for Ellie, who learns how to be a “starfish” by spreading out widely and proudly taking up space.

