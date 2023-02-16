Batavia Park District Dish: Spring ahead with sweet anticipation

Although our groundhog pal predicted several more weeks of winter, it’s been a mild one, thankfully, and now I’m pushing for spring.

I cherish the days the sun peeks brilliantly through the gray cloud cover. In my mind, I already can envision trees budding. Soon nature will transform for spring, and throughout the Batavia Park District, fruitful plans are brewing.

Our spring Fun Guide will be delivered around town in a few weeks and it’s packed with exciting programs, trips and events.

Join us March 19 for Maple Fest. Learn to identify maple trees, collect sap and make syrup from the sap. You’ll get to sample the sweet treat, too! Register for a time slot at bataviaparks.org.

Do you have a furry family member who needs some guidance? Check out our pet programs for dogs. From learning how to greet people to walking on a leash, or trying more advanced obedience training, your pooch will be happy and well behaved at our March classes.

In March, the Batavia Depot Museum will pay tribute to the founding mothers of Batavia in its new exhibit “Never Done: The Women Who Built Batavia.” Learn about influential women such as U.S. Attorney Mary D. “Dolly” Bailey (1876-1951), a fierce prosecutor of federal drug laws and Prohibition in the early 20th century, the first woman to hold office in Kane County, and the third female attorney from Kane County admitted to the bar.

Don’t miss our fun lineup for Easter, which includes outdoor and at-home options.

Tweens can enjoy a Tween Flashlight Egg Hunt at 7:15 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the Prairie Park Path Shelter. A traditional Egg Hunt for the wee folk (ages 2-8) will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Prairie Path Park’s lower field, and a delightful Doggie Egg Hunt is planned for 12:30 p.m. April 1 at West Main Community Park’s Bark Park.

If you prefer that Easter joy comes to you, register for our popular Egg Dash on Wednesday, April 5. Chuck the Duck will make a personal visit to your home and hide eggs filled with small treats and candy in your front yard. Cuteness overload!

We’re unpacking other exciting projects this season, too.

Our Community Needs assessment has been completed. We received great feedback that will help chart our course for the next several years, and we’re so thankful to have a close-knit community that cares. Stay tuned for details and to learn how your input will guide us.

There are many capital improvements on the horizon as well, such as plans proposed for the transformation of the Clark Island Recreation Area and plans envisioned for the office building at 150 Houston St. Batavia residents and park district employees have a lot to look forward to!

For information on Batavia Park District projects, programs and events, visit us 24/7 at bataviaparks.org.