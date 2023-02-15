St. Charles Park District : STC Underground is the place for teens

A bevy of brand-new activities will be the focus of fun at the STC Underground Teen Center, a facility of the St. Charles Park District.

“We create a variety of programs (arts, music, games and more) to attract teens, encouraging them to explore something new in a safe environment and maybe learn new skills,” said Abigail Fleming, recreation supervisor for teens and tweens at STC Underground. “Most importantly, programs are offered regularly for teens to get together and connect, often forming new friendships in the community.”

Artistry and science come together with Bath Bomb Bonanza from 4 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 22. Participants will be able to select from vibrant color options, glitter and essential oils to soften and scent their creations.

Those who sign up for Beading for Beginners are invited to bring a flair for design. Craft a piece of jewelry or a key chain from supplied beads and charms. The program takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 28. Pizza will be served.

During the delicious Lucky Charms Hot Cocoa Bombs program from 5 to 7 p.m. on March 8, teens will whip up something delectable with melted white chocolate and an array of fillings. Cocoa bombs will then be adorned with miniature marshmallows from Lucky Charms cereal. Participants are encouraged to wear an old T-shirt or anything that can get messy. This offering is free thanks for a partnership with the St. Charles Public Library, but advance registration is required.

Turn a week of hum-drum into huge fun with free weekly drop-in offerings. From 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, teens can race to the finish line in Mario Kart. Thursday afternoons mean the chance to get crafty with friends. From 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, it’s time for some friendly board game competition while Friday nights, from 7 to 9 p.m., are a chance to flex those ping pong skills. Snacks are provided during drop-in hours.

Studying is a big part of teen life. Everyone needs a little quiet time to read and complete homework. On the first and third Tuesdays of each month during the school year, a drop-in study night takes place from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Rewards for a job well done come in the form of pizza and drinks provided by the St. Charles Noon Kiwanis Club. This is a free program for members only.

Feb. 17 marks a double elimination tournament for all the Mario fans out there. The Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tournament will take place from 5 to 9 p.m., and the evening’s champions will not only claim bragging rights but gift card prizes as well. A live stream of the tournament will appear on twitch @stcunderground. Advance registration is required at stcundergound.com/gaming.

STC Underground is located in the Baker Community Center, 101 S. Second St. Membership to the teen center is free to those age 11 to 19. Program fees are typically $5 per person, unless otherwise noted.