Yo Joan: It’s not whether you win or lose, it’s how you hang around

Are you feeling overwhelmed? Could you be stuck in a problem? Maybe you’ve got a persistent headache?

If you resonate with any of these concerns, I have a stretch for you! Just pull up a sturdy chair and here we go.

Stand behind the chair. Place your hands on the top of the backrest. Space your hands about shoulders width apart. If you don’t have a chair, place your hands flat against a wall at chest level.

With your hands holding the top of the chair or resting flat against the wall, take a giant step back. As you exhale, slowly bend forward with a flat back. Bend your knees so that the back remains supple. As you bend your knees, feel your tailbone lifting. If your shoulders hurt, bend your elbows. Lengthen your spine, letting your head relax down, then slowly bring your neck in line with the spine. Your head, shoulders, back hang at a right angle to the floor. Breathe deeply here for several breaths.

As you breathe, let your breath caress your shoulders. Watch as the tension falls away and the space between your shoulder blades opens. Hang out here as long as possible. Be sure to move and jostle a bit as you hang to help the muscles relax and release. It’s important not to get stuck in the stretch, but rather feel like there’s room left to stretch a bit further. Envision your body loose and flowing. Don’t push. Just hang out.

When you’re ready, step back up and straighten your body with chest open and shoulders down away from your ears. Breathe deeply.

For those of you who are familiar with yoga poses, this is a standing version of Downward Dog. Not only does this simple stretch release tension in the shoulders and neck, it helps to revive the body to make you ready for a fresh new outlook on life.

As the day moves along and you find yourself shouldering more and more responsibilities, turn to this simple stretch often. And don’t hesitate to share it with others.

For as tough as your times may be, a finer day is just a stretch away.

Joan Budilovsky can be reached at editorial@kcchronicle.com or her website Yoyoga.com.