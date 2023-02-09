St. Charles Public Library: Reasons to be glad

One of my favorite films as a child was the Hayley Mills classic “Pollyanna” about a young orphan who refused to let the disappointing and dark moments of life outweigh the positive.

My mom taught my siblings and me to “play the glad game” and always find reasons to be joyful.

Looking back on 2022, folks in our community had reasons to despair with a pandemic that refused to subside, an economy that felt uncertain and a world that appeared more divided than ever. These are times when the “glad game” is hard to play.

Joining the team of wonderful staff at the St. Charles Public Library at the tail end of 2022 gave me a reason to be glad. Despite having to say goodbye to a library community that I loved in La Grange Park, I was excited by the possibilities that existed in a community such as St. Charles. Over the past three months, I have come to learn this beautiful city on the Fox River truly is a special place.

The welcome I received upon starting my new job as the director of the St. Charles Public Library was extraordinary. The library staff and the board of trustees have been amazingly supportive while I’ve settled in and started learning the job. Intergovernmental partners such as the St. Charles Park District and city of St. Charles have reached out to discuss ways we can work together to better meet the needs of our community.

Service organizations such as Rotary and Kiwanis have invited me to their meetings and helped introduce me to opportunities to give back to our neighbors. I’ve even had a chance to tour the St. Charles History Museum and enjoyed their spectacular displays.

I’ve met with the leaders of the St. Charles Writers Group, the Arts Council and Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley. These organizations have impressed me with their talent, kindness and dedication to enriching the lives of people in our community.

As I lead the St. Charles Public Library, I am humbled by the work taking place inside and outside of our four walls. I am so very glad that I have the honor of being the new director at the St. Charles Public Library.

From 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, a Director Open House will take place in the library’s Huntley Community Room. If you would like to come and say hello, I welcome the opportunity to meet you and hear what the library has meant to you.