St. Charles Park District: Create community connections for adults in St. Charles

Holiday fun, opportunities to learn and a chance to hang out with naturalist Pam Otto are on the calendar for the St. Charles Park District’s adult programs in the coming months.

Lynne Yuill, supervisor of the Adult Activity Center, in collaboration with the AAC Advisory Board and park district staff, has lined up great reasons to get out and mingle in the community with events that entertain and educate. There even are opportunities for community service.

There’s still time to get a reservation for the new Mardi Gras Celebration, featuring lunch and entertainment Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Pottawatomie Community Center. The event will feature historian Tim Wilsey, who will share some of the traditions of the holiday.

Yuill said she plans to include the local Fat Tuesday tradition of paczkis, which are oversized doughnuts filled with jelly or cream. The meal will be prepared by a chef from Brighton Gardens of St. Charles, the event sponsor. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. The fee to attend is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers.

The Adult Activity Center is a dedicated space in the Pottawatomie Community Center, 8 North Ave., where adults ages 50 and older can drop in to use the media lounge, check out items from the free library and make friends over games such as billiards and Scrabble. There are special events, fitness classes and great instructional programs. Membership to the center is available to area residents, including those outside of the park district boundaries.

Members of the Strohscein Law Group of St. Charles, which specializes in elder care, will present a Medicare coverage program at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Navigating the benefits of Medicare and the changes can be a challenge. Guest speakers will discuss items such as what to know before a hospital admission, coverage for rehabilitation services and long-term care.

“This program will be a great reference point for many people,” Yuill said.

Another new AAC program will be the opportunity to participate in Random Acts of Kindness Day on Friday, Feb. 17. Yuill said this idea was created thanks to a member of the AAC and the advisory board.

“We know there are so many organizations that could benefit from kindness and spreading joy,” Yuill said.

For the new program, AAC members and guests can register to help pack small bags filled with personal hygiene items and more. The group will assemble the bags and deliver them to residents at River Glen Memory Care in St. Charles. Yuill said the participation fee of $15 will be used to buy the items for the goody bags.

“I really love that it was one of our AAC members who brought this idea to us,” Yuill said. “I think this will be a great event.”

Pam Otto, the outreach ambassador for the St. Charles Park District, will make a special visit to the AAC on Wednesday, March 1, for the program “Duck, Duck, Goose and Swan.” Otto will share insights about some of the fowl that make the Fox River their home even as our winter weather lingers. Learn how to identify species, and if weather permits, the lecture will step outdoors.

“Pam always amazes me with all of the information she can bring,” Yuill said. “She provides little tidbits of information and I find myself looking at things differently after hearing one of her talks.”

To register for these and other St. Charles Park District activities, visit stcparks.org/register.