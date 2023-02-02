Holinger: Intuit your way to better health and well-being!

With the New Year comes resolutions. And every year for the past, say, oh, about 40 years, one of my many resolutions never kept for much past January has been to diet.

Last year, I started the Mayo Clinic diet before Thanksgiving and I lost five pounds!

Today, I’m 15 pounds heavier than when I started the diet. My body, obviously, believed I was out to starve it and took revenge by stuffing me with Thanksgiving pies, Christmas mints and New Year’s wines.

That’s the bad news. The good news is I’ve discovered a new diet that’s sure to last forever.

Dr. Laurie Santos teaches the most popular class ever created at Yale University, “Psychology and the Good Life,” and hosts the podcast “The Happiness Lab.”

Recently, she interviewed psychotherapist Andrea Wachter who “endured years of disordered eating and obsessing about her weight until she decided to heed her inner voice. She explains how so-called intuitive eating can free us from both diets and overeating” (drlauriesantos.com, Jan. 9, 2023).

That caught my attention. Intuitive dieting, an oxymoron akin to controlled binging!

“I was so tired of restrictive eating,” Wachter said. “I took this vow that when … opening the refrigerator or opening a menu, I am going to tune into the part of me that is wise and loving.”

That, to me, sounded delicious.

When my wife came home that afternoon, I realized Tia had beaten me to intuitive dieting. She had intuitively picked up boxes of brownies and cinnamon rolls.

“This diet is the best!” I surmised. “You don’t even know you’re on a diet!”

Over breakfast the next day, buttering, then pouring syrup over pancakes I intuitively ordered, I told my writer friend Pat Parks about the diet. Pat also responded enthusiastically.

“The last time I ate intuitively, I was 4. Lots of sugary cereals and Hi-C orange drink. And is it any wonder that a class on happiness is a campus favorite? No one ever signed up for my class, ‘Griping and Grumbling: How to Grow Old Angrily.’”

Even with such a fail-safe diet plan, I wondered what else would help my health.

On an NPR TED Talk show, Wendy Suzuki, professor of neuroscience and psychology at NYU, was asked “What is the minimum I need to do in order to feel better?”

“Ten minutes of walking [a day] has been shown to have significant improvements on mood state, decreasing anxiety and depression levels and increasing positive mood states,” Suzuki said. “To see clear brain benefits … two to three times a week of 45-minute exercise.” (wbez.org, Jan. 14, 2023).

Serendipitously, another NPR segment focused on how to improve physical health, especially for slugs like me who sit for hours trying to fill up blank pages with poetry or prose.

“One study found … if [people] sat for more than 12 to 13 hours a day, they were more than twice as likely to die early, compared to people who sat the least.” Researcher Keith Diaz of Columbia University Medical “found that a five-minute walk every half-hour was able to offset a lot of … sitting” (wbez.org, Jan. 16, 2023).

Gotta go. My half-hour alarm just rang. Time for a five-minute walk, just enough time to stroll over to the fridge to discover if I’m more intuitively drawn to a bag of raw veggies or the quart of Mint Pistachio Marbled Glorified Fudge Delight.

I already can feel the love.

• Rick Holinger’s poetry and prose have appeared in more than 100 literary journals. His poetry book “North of Crivitz” and essay collection “Kangaroo Rabbits and Galvanized Fences” are available at local bookstores, Amazon or richardholinger.net. Contact him at editorial@kcchronicle.com.