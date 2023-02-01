Live Your Best Life: Geneva Park District event inspires local author to pen children’s book

The excitement. The uncertainty. And, oh, the anticipation for sweet treats! These are some feelings that children can relate to when they look forward to a new event for the first time.

One young girl’s experience with such a “first” is reflected in “Dancing with Daddy,” a picture book written by Geneva resident Anitra Rowe Schulte. In this story, Elsie cannot wait to attend her first father-daughter dance – loosely captured from the Schulte family’s own experience with the Geneva Park District event held every February.

“This is an event that all my kids love and that all the siblings can do together,” said Schulte, a mother of three daughters, one of whom has Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome and is the inspiration for the central character, Elsie.

Readers are invited along for Elsie’s journey leading up to the big day with her father, awaiting the dress she will wear, the frosting she will taste, the music they will dance to and the memories they will create. Concerns also loom about whether the winter weather will cooperate with their plans (spoiler - it does!). Elsie communicates through physical gestures, facial expressions and with a PODD book (short for Pragmatic Organization Dynamic Display), choosing her words by touching picture squares.

“This story reminds us that we all use different forms of communication to express our thoughts and feelings,” Schulte said.

The book, published in 2021, is a work of love for her family, Schulte said.

“We would read picture books with sibling dynamics, but never books reflecting our family. Wheelchair users or people using devices for communication may be in the background but were not typically the center of the narrative,” Schulte said, adding her appreciation for Ziyue Chen, the deaf illustrator of several children’s books whose detailed attention brought their relationships to life on the pages of “Dancing with Daddy.”

Schulte said she wanted to write a picture book because, from a young age, books and reading always have been important to her family.

“The magic of books is that they show an experience that people recognize but don’t necessarily always capture,” she said. “In my family, every book brought home is a memory. A picture book is almost like a film or a play – it’s a beautiful marriage of imagery and sound. And the intimacy of sharing that when your children are snuggled up on your lap, it’s a comfort.”

Schulte said she chose the experience to write about because it reflects her family’s love of dancing and music.

“The dance has a lot of anticipation, and you come away from the event with a really special memory that you’re making together,” she said

She said her hope is the book helps spark conversations with parents and children about disability.

“It’s really exciting to me that ‘Dancing with Daddy’ is a book that exists and lives in people’s homes,” Schulte said.

Schulte visits schools to read and discuss the book and is heartened how students will connect with the story because they relate to Elsie.

“The book touches on feelings that we have all felt. I am hoping that whenever children read the book, they see themselves in it,” she said.

Information about “Dancing with Daddy,” Schulte’s other books and a resource list of books she loves, can be found at anitraroweschulte.com.

• Laura Sprague is the marketing and sponsorship manager for the Geneva Park District, which aspires to enhance the quality of the community and inspire residents to live their best life. She can be reached at lsprague@genevaparks.com.