Batavia Business Beat: ‘Tis the season for holiday cheer

As is the case every year, December brings a buzz of excitement to our office. We wholeheartedly agree this is the most wonderful time of the year!

Batavia Citizen of the Year announced

One of the reasons we enjoy December so much is that we announce our Batavia Citizen of the Year honoree. It is so much fun to not only find out who will receive this prestigious honor, but also to learn why they are deserving. This year, we are excited to share that John Dillon is the recipient. Head to our website, bataviachamber.org, to read about John’s history of giving back.

December’s theme: Giving back

Along with naming our COTY winner, we are pleased to announce that 100 Women Who Care Fox Valley is the 2022 Spirit of Batavia honoree. Talk about giving back, since its inception in 2015 by Batavia residents Karen Hollis and Theoni Limouris, the group has granted more than $225,000 to Kane County nonprofits.

Batavia’s Citizen of the Year and the Spirit of Batavia honoree, along with the Ole Awards and the Georgene Kauth O’Dwyer Ambassador of the Year winners are to be presented at the annual awards event for the Batavia Chamber of Commerce. Inspire 2023: A Celebration of Those Who Inspire Us! will take place on Thursday, April 27, at Lincoln Inn Banquets, 1345 S. Batavia Ave. in Batavia. It’s never too early to reserve your spot. Ticket information and registrations are open at bataviachamber.org/events.

Giving made easy

December also finds us enjoying the increased foot traffic into our office by people wanting to purchase Chamber Bucks, which are accepted like cash at about 100 locations. Interacting with members and guests at our December events also contributes to it being the most wonderful time of the year.

For instance, last week our Batavia Women in Business group held a successful holiday luncheon and fundraiser. Our generous businesses and organizations provided 38 raffle baskets, along with gift cards and 20 bottles of wine for a wine pull. With more than 120 attendees, the group was thrilled to double the dollars raised from a year ago, giving $3,305 equally to two Batavia holiday programs. Representatives from the Batavia Access Toy Drive and the Batavia United Way Adopt A Family programs were on hand to share how impactful the donations are to further their missions.

All told, philanthropic efforts from the Batavia Women in Business group totaled $5,316 in 2022, along with countless tangible item donations such as the toys collected for the Batavia Access Toy Drive a week ago.

More giving back

During our evening after-hours Net-Working It! events, we always spotlight a local nonprofit. Not only do they explain their mission to the attendees, but we also hold a raffle to benefit the organization. Through raffle proceeds and direct donations, $5,683 was raised during our 10 events in 2022.

Next year, we look forward to another year of not only helping our nonprofits fulfill their purpose, but also to fulfill our own purpose of guiding, inspiring and promoting our member businesses and that of the greater community.

Contact the Batavia Chamber of Commerce by stopping by 106 W. Wilson St., calling 630-879-7134 or texting 478-CHAMBER to learn more. Our office will be closed from Monday, Dec. 26, until Tuesday, Jan. 3. See you in 2023 and have a wonderful year-end!