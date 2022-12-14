Batavia Park District Dish: Pause for happier holidays

While it seems as if it were only yesterday that we were delighting in fall’s brilliant foliage, winter certainly is whistling in and the hustle and bustle of the holiday season is upon us. Many of our days and nights have rolled into working, shopping, decorating and preparing.

There’s always a reason to run another errand, hunt for another gift or otherwise find yourself all wrapped up or overcommitted. Whether you’re getting ready for guests or for Santa, it’s all very merry.

Yet as we concentrate on rushing and readying for the holidays, we all can benefit from recharging our batteries.

Pause this season to make some time for YOU!

Why not point your sleigh to the Civic Center and reset your body and mind in December’s pop-up fitness classes? Tone up and have some fun. Choose to attend one or all three classes, which are at 9 a.m. Dec. 20 (Jingle Jam Toning), Dec. 22 (Holiday Hustle and Tone) and Dec. 28 (New Year, New Toned You).

Or browse other activities starting soon in our Winter Fun Guide, which is delivered to homes in Batavia and online 24/7 at bataviaparks.org. Check out the 2023 special events list at the front of the guide and save the dates of your favorite events and family traditions.

If you seek a low-key way to find perfect gifts for those dear to you, shop from home. Check out the charming, unique and local selections at bataviaparks.org. Click on the “Gift Shop” tab at the top of our homepage and purchase gifts online. Of course, visit the Batavia Depot Museum if you would prefer to see and choose items in person. You can leisurely take in the museum’s Magic of Batavia holiday exhibit featuring collages of Batavians celebrating the holidays over the years. Maybe you will find a precious photo of you or a relative having holiday fun!

Now through Jan. 5, enjoy a beautiful holiday tradition along the Batavia Riverwalk. Bundle up and take a leisurely stroll with your loved ones along Christmas Tree Lane and see the creativity and love poured into each of 25 Christmas trees decorated by local groups and organizations. Trees are displayed in front of the Peg Bond Center and continue slightly north along the Fox River and east around city hall.

Congratulations to the winners of this year’s Christmas Tree Lane Contest, which were announced at the Celebration of Lights Festival. Most Original Theme was awarded to the Girl Scouts of Louise White School (Tree No. 8). Best Holiday Spirit was awarded to the Girl Scouts of HC Storm (Tree No. 7). People’s Choice was awarded to the Hoover Wood Girl Scouts (Tree No. 15). The dazzling People’s Choice tree honored the 39th anniversary of Sally Ride, the first American woman in space.

To enjoy some musical cheer indoors, sign up for an upcoming trip, including “Elf the Musical” on Dec. 29, “The Sound of Music” on Jan. 4 and “A Chorus Line” in February. You may even find yourself singing along! These and more than a dozen more trips scheduled through the spring are terrific opportunities for quick getaways.

Take it easy on yourself this month. Warmest wishes for a holiday season of joy and peace!