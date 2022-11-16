Beyond the Bookshelves: Friends’ donations enhance the library

“Anything is possible when you have the right people there to support you.” – Misty Copeland

The Geneva Public Library is lucky to have its Friends – the all-volunteer group that holds used book sales to support library services and programs that include the annual Summer Reading Challenge, special events and more.

The Friends’ latest contribution is a mobility scooter. Now people who need assistance navigating the library can move around freely and comfortably. Anyone who needs the scooter can ask for it at the lobby desk.

To ensure the Friends can continue their work, please support them at the Christmas Walk Book Sale on Dec. 2-4.

Sale hours

Friday, Dec. 2: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ($5 admission from 10 a.m. to noon only)

Saturday, Dec. 3: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4: Noon to 4 p.m. (Books are half price)

For more information, visit gpld.org/friends-of-geneva-public-library.

The librarian recommends

Librarian Ellen Anderson recommends “The Broken Heart of America: St. Louis and the Violent History of the United States” by Walter Johnson.

“In this book, Johnson shows the violent history and racial dynamics of the U.S. through the history of the city of St. Louis. From Lewis and Clark’s 1804 expedition to the 2014 Ferguson uprising, St. Louis has been a radical city. This book examines the imperialism, racism and capitalism of the city through its historical events including the Indian Removal Act, slavery and urban renewal, the working class strikes of 1877 and the World’s Fair of 1904,” she said.

