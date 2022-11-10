Holinger: A nation divided by college degrees should still stand

Until today, I thought Abraham Lincoln came up with “A house divided cannot stand.”

Rather, it was the famous rhetorician quoted in Matthew, 12:25: “And Jesus … said unto them … every city or house divided against itself shall not stand.”

Unless you’re my wife or my editor, you’re reading this after the 2022 midterm elections, so you’re celebrating – or shopping at Costco, preparing for Armageddon.

When did our nation go us vs. them? In 1990, Newt Gingrich signed a letter proposing Republicans use “words with negative connotations ... and ‘optimistic words’ … in describing Democrats and Republicans, respectively.”

Since then, divisions have widened. Unfortunate, because, as Virginia Woolf writes in her essay, “Montaigne,” “To communicate is our chief business; society and friendship our chief delights.” But Woolf’s entreaty to draw people together has all but been expunged.

Language isn’t the only cause of America’s division. Will Bunch, Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist, in his book “After the Ivory Tower Falls” posits, “Today there are two Americas … one educated and one not. And these two tribes – the resentful ‘non-college’ crowd and their diploma-bearing yet increasingly disillusioned adversaries – seem on the brink of a civil war. The strongest determinant of whether a voter was likely to support Donald Trump in 2016 was whether or not they attended college.’”

The scholarly periodical Chronicle of Higher Education agrees: “Less-educated white voters embraced Trump’s particular brand of populism [while] a majority of white voters with higher levels of education favored Democrats. ... A rift between voters based on the college degree would mean declining support for higher education.” (chronicle.com 10/30/2020).

Liberal arts colleges – and community colleges – teach students how to think, read critically and discriminate between disingenuous rhetoric and fact-based discourse.

They also prepare students for a career. Harvard Business Review reports “501 business executives … and 500 hiring managers … expressed greater confidence in colleges and universities than the American public. Sixty-three percent [had] ‘a lot of confidence’ or ‘a great deal of confidence’ in American higher education. Business executives (82%) and hiring managers (75%) also agree … college [is] an essential and worthwhile investment of time and money [citing] the accumulation of knowledge, the development of critical and analytical skills and the ability to focus on a goal.” (9/19/2019).

Personally, college taught me that when my mother said, “That Martin Luther King is coming to Chicago to stir up trouble,” she was instilling me with racist ideology. Sociology, psychology and history classes helped me question and overcome childhood prejudices, while also teaching me to trust my passion for writing rather than my parents’ implicit counsel to strive for status and wealth.

Granted, not all college – or law school – graduates call out and deny fraud, falsehoods, conspiracy theories and execrable violence. Perhaps they blew off their homework to read Gandhi: “Permanent good can never be the outcome of untruth and violence.”

Compare college to travel: both take the person out of his insulated background and offer alternate ways of living and thinking; both teach and encourage empathy in engaging with and appreciating the other.

In his new text “What Is American Literature?” Amherst College professor Ilan Stavans opines, “Your American dream is as important as mine because if you succeed, I succeed. That’s how neighborhoods are built – when your home is next to mine, independent yet interrelated.”

Not a house divided, but houses bent on being neighborly.

• Rick Holinger’s writing has appeared in more than 100 literary journals. He holds a Ph.D. in creative writing from UIC. His poetry book “North of Crivitz” and essay collection “Kangaroo Rabbits and Galvanized Fences” are available at local bookstores, Amazon, or richardholinger.net. Contact him at editorial@kcchronicle.com.