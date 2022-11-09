St. Charles Park District: Discover holiday fun with the St. Charles Park District

Santa isn’t saving all the fun for Christmas Day. He’s visiting in December at family-friendly events.

The St. Charles Park District staff is excited to welcome Santa Claus for dining programs, craft days and more. The events require registration, so don’t delay in going to stcparks.org and adding them to your family’s calendar. Many events are expected to sell out quickly.

Keep your kitchen clean when you sign up for Gingerbread House Creations on Saturday, Dec. 3. Using a made-from-scratch house frame, graham crackers, frosting and colorful candies, you’ll create an architectural masterpiece while listening to holiday tunes during this fun DIY event. There are two time slots – 9 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. – for the event at the Baker Community Center.

There will be time for making an ornament craft and writing a letter to Santa at the Woodland Santa’s Holiday Workshop from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center. The event includes a visit with Santa and time for photos.

The family-favorite Breakfast with Santa returns to Pottawatomie Community Center on Monday, Dec. 12, with seating at 8:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. The event includes a breakfast prepared by Alexander’s Cafe, festive games and a craft. Santa will visit and there will be plenty of photo opportunities. The event is designed for children ages 6 and younger, accompanied by an adult.

Breakfast isn’t the only meal Santa makes time for in St. Charles. Try a new family tradition with pizza with Santa. At Merry Cheese-mas, dive into deep dish pizza with the family and enjoy a visit with Santa at the Giordano’s Pizzeria in St. Charles. The event is from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and is perfect for the whole family. Santa will read his favorite story “The Polar Express.”

Let Santa help with dinner plans Saturday, Dec. 10, with Santa’s Dinner Dash, where the family can sit down for a slice of pizza from Riverside Pizza & Pub at the Pottawatomie Community Center. Take a break from the busy days to enjoy family time together and a special cookie dessert.

St. Charles Park District staff members understand December can be busy, so they’ve planned some quieter family activities, too.

Check out the new program Down Home Christmas from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Primrose Farm, where visitors can learn about winter chores on the farm, visit farm residents and enjoy hot chocolate, cookies and an outdoor fire if weather permits. Escape the busy family to-do list and enjoy some time on this peaceful farm surrounded by nature.

Join Santa for a special reading of “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” on Dec. 20 at either 6:15 p.m. or 7 p.m. Wear your coziest pajamas, enjoy a cup of hot chocolate and listen to the magical story of the grumpy Grinch with his dog, Max. Before Santa goes back to his workshop, sing along to some holiday songs to get him into the Christmas spirit.