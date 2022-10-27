Holinger: Just because it’s new doesn’t mean it’s better

Summer is old. She’s over 17 in human years, meaning in dog years she’s old enough to have come across on the Mayflower. She’s blind, her hearing’s going and she can’t remember where she left the car keys.

When we take her outside to do her business on the front lawn, she doesn’t need a leash. Not being able to see, she won’t run away. She will, however, turn circles and occasionally trot a few feet like a proud racehorse.

At night, we need an outdoor light to keep track of Summer’s wandering as she stalls for 20 minutes before, if ever, she makes her delivery.

My son Jay, who loves everything technical, digital and robotical, installed a motion detector light on the side of the house. Great. My wife, Tia, and I could now relax, able to follow Summer’s whereabouts.

However, the first time Tia took the dog outside after dark, she came in laughing (Tia, not the dog). “Every time the light went on, it turned out after two seconds. I had to keep waving my arms and kicking my legs to keep the lawn lit.”

I would have liked to have seen my 60-something-year-old wife doing cheerleader moves, but I didn’t press it.

“Huh,” I answered and went outside. Stepping off the cement entryway, I launched myself onto the lawn, triggering a bolt of lightning lighting me, the dog, the garage, multiple maple and pine trees and most of our neighbors’ houses.

I blinked, and the night’s black cloak again wrapped everything in obscurity, a Halloween setting for black-caped witches or incisor-fanged vampires!

I hurled a fantasy fastball. Light. Then dark. I kicked a fantasy soccer ball. Light. Then dark. I began walking in circles. Light, as long as I walked.

To turn and stay on, this light needed the conviction of a Swedish Day Parade!

Later, exhausted from keeping the light on, I brought Summer inside. “Too bad we couldn’t just have a light with an on-off switch.”

“You’re getting your steps in,” Tia said.

“Yeah, only 854 to go to reach 10,000.”

Motion detector lights aren’t the only nuisance that makes me think older is better.

When our Wi-Fi didn’t reach the far reaches of the house, I called our internet provider who sent an “extender.” A few days later, opening it up, I read the directions.

“Directions: Go online and follow the directions.”

I opened my laptop and typed in the app, the URL, or whatever it’s called. That’s as far as I got. Something (a password, face recognition, Rumpelstiltskin?) prevented access.

My biggest gripe concerns technology trying to improve on cassette tapes, the best way to listen to books or music. When you stopped listening to, say, a favorite novel, you pressed “Stop” and the tape stopped. Two days later, you pressed “Play,” and your plot continued where you left off.

With a CD, the next “revolution” in audio, you’re obliged to remember what track and/or disk you were playing, then listen to 10 minutes of what you already read!

Today, music, podcasts and books hide somewhere on my phone. Trying to access them, I mistakenly take selfies or accidentally dial my niece while she’s teaching first graders.

Who, of course, I ask for help to navigate my phone. The first graders, not my niece – they’re way more tuned in than millennials.

