St. Charles Park District: Stay active all year long with a Norris Recreation Center membership

For Dan Charak, it’s about wellness.

The membership services supervisor at the John B. Norris Recreation Center emphasizes overall well-being when connecting with members of the St. Charles Park District facility. Because even though fitness in the form of weights and cardio will always have their place, Charak believes a healthy lifestyle is far more than the number on a barbell or accumulation of steps on a treadmill.

“Every member receives a complimentary health and wellness consultation, during which we discuss their health history, fitness goals, mental health and nutrition,” said Charak, who also works with members as a kinesiologist and corrective exercise specialist. “The idea is how do we prepare our bodies to perform better in life.”

During the orientation, new members receive an introduction to the 6,300-square-foot facility as well as guidance on a wide assortment of cardio equipment, adjustable weight stations and free weights. Charak also administers a functional movement screening as a means of assessing a member’s range of motion.

By joining Norris Recreation Center, members are not only privy to a community that fosters wellness and inclusion, but a host of amenities. This includes a cycling studio and four regulation-size hard tennis courts. Members receive discounts on both court fees and programs.

The center also boasts a 50-meter indoor pool, where members can take advantage of lap swim as well as open swim, during which kids accompanied by an adult can join the fun. When signing up for a membership, members also receive discounts on any of the swim programs operated by St. Charles Aquatics. These range from swim lessons for children to swim team, springboard diving and water polo.

Yet another option is to take group fitness classes, offered at no additional cost. Group classes run the gamut, from the higher-intensity Bootcamp Interval Training and Kickbox Fusion to Pilates and Total Body Sculpting.

Upcoming health and wellness programs for those 12 and older include Vibrational Sound Healing, a Nov. 3 outdoor class focused on creating an environment for deep meditation. Led by a trained coach, Fresh & Fit will help participants 18 and older gain stronger glutes and core while losing inches and improving balance. This class takes place Tuesdays and Thursdays from Oct. 25 through Dec. 6. Members enjoy discounted prices on all health and wellness programs.

Norris Recreation Center members also enjoy exclusive programs. From Nov. 1 to 30, the facility will host Turkey Turmoil. Participants are encouraged to log their workouts to earn “turkey feathers,” which in turn become prizes. The mood is jolly with Holiday B-I-N-G-O from Dec. 1 through 22. Members can take on mini-fitness challenges to spell bingo. All completed cards will receive a complimentary water bottle.

The center provides on-site childcare, available at a discount to members. Membership is open to all those 12 and older, and discounted membership is available to St. Charles residents, defined as those living within the boundaries of Community Unit School District 303.

For more information about Norris Recreation Center, including details on membership packages, visit www.norrisrec.org.