St. Charles Park District: Kids stay active with All Star Sports programs

There’s a lot to learning a sport, from the fundamentals to proper technique and the importance of sportsmanship. That’s where All Star Sports Instruction in partnership with the St. Charles Park District comes in. Together, these organizations offer a wide range of programs for children ages 2 to 6.

Parents may sign up kids for programs such as T-ball, soccer, basketball and flag football, and there’s even a multi-sports class that includes all of those programs. Get in on the fun with Parent Tot Super Sports. Geared to ages 2 and 3, this program allows little ones to fine-tune simple motor skills such as catching, throwing, batting, shooting and passing in games of soccer, floor hockey, basketball and more.

“We try our best to offer a wide variety of sports to make sure we hit the opportunities our community is looking for when it comes to classes,” said Cayla Greenfield, Sportsplex supervisor for the St. Charles Park District. “All Star Sports Instruction is super dedicated to not only introducing young children to a sport, but instructors truly want to have fun with them.”

All Star Sports programs focus on teaching children what it means to play as a team while underscoring the importance of active listening as coaches explain and instruct.

“If someone’s thinking about enrolling in an All Star class, I would suggest they do it,” said St. Charles resident Becca Alborn, whose son Brock is a longtime participant in the programs having started with T-ball at age 3. “I have tried other programs with other places and All Star and the coaches drew us right back. They learn much more than the basics of the sports. Coaches push for kids to be social and allow each child to gain their own confidence through different games.”

In Jr. Soccer, players keep active while developing foot skills, dribbling, passing and shooting.

Coaches for Jr. T-Ball provide instruction on catching, throwing, fielding, running bases and batting while also focusing on a players’ confidence level and the improvement of hand-eye coordination.

In Jr. Basketball, fun and engaging activities work to improve each players’ game. Footwork is a key area and participants constantly move as they improve on dribbling, passing and shooting in this progressively challenging program.

Children ages 4 to 6 will learn both offensive and defensive moves in Jr. Flag Football as every position on the field is explored. Coaches draw attention to the proper mechanics of running pass routes and receiving and throwing techniques, among other aspects of the game. The program will not include any tackling and contact is kept to a minimum.

All programs with the exception of Parent Tot Super Sports and Jr. Flag Football are open to participants in the age groups of 3 to 4 and 4 to 6. In every offering, instructors highlight teamwork and sportsmanship.

Programs, which take place at the Sportsplex and Pottawatomie Community Center, begin in late October and continue through mid-December.

For more information and to register, visit stcparks.org/register.