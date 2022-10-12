Holinger: What a QR menu means to me: quick retreat

I may be old-fashioned. OK, I am old-fashioned. Sitting down in a restaurant with walnut walls, having ice water poured and warm bread and curlicue butter pads delivered is my kind of dining experience.

That and being handed a menu as heavy as “War and Peace” I can hold in my hands and scour for 10 minutes before I order my regular – half a chicken and seasonal veggies.

Is that too much to ask?

Apparently, yes. Because along with phones that FaceTime people accidentally (an embarrassing moment when you hear your niece yelling to take her out of your pocket), cars that take over the controls if you slide onto the shoulder for a five-second nap and vacuum cleaners that announce when they are slipping off their pedestals to start their forced march around the house, menus now only come in black and white labyrinths for ants.

Along with terms such as “mouse,” “app,” and “chip,” the digital age introduced “QR code.” When first hearing it, I thought it alluded to an encryption James Bond’s weapons expert needed to gain entrance into the building’s restroom, but my son informed me that was not the case.

“You use your phone to pull up the menu.”

“My phone is charging on a stand at home.”

“Not your landline. Your cellphone. The one no one ever calls you on.”

No longer are phones used only for accessing friends, mothers and people you’d rather not talk to. Now, along with flight delays, heart rate, music videos and maps to the Outer New Zealand Hebrides, I need my phone to eat – or drink.

Like the time our writers group met at a pub after our meeting. Our server showed up and asked if we were ready to order. Little did I suspect the names of 47 craft brews were listed on my phone, so I asked the youngest member of the group how to find the menu and voila! I could order a cherry-laced Bogart-Bergman frozen martini if I wanted one.

Actually, I thought it was kind of cool. To put all that information on a tiny screen you needed binoculars to read. Ingenious.

And it reminded me of the event. Johann Hari’s book “Stolen Focus” relates about his 15-year-old nephew who loved Elvis but is always on social media, playing online games or watching cable TV. Hari offers to take the kid to Graceland if he promises not to look at his phone. Once there, they visit the Jungle Room where Elvis loved to hang out, and, naturally, the nephew is glued to his phone. Disgusted, Hari wanders around and comes across a middle-aged couple looking at the man’s phone.

“Look!” the woman exclaims. “There. And … wow!”

Hari looks at their screen. He sees the Jungle Room revolving in a tiny 360-degree image.

Hari informs them that they could see the room in a different way by looking around in real time at the real thing.

I doubt it made an impression. We’re stuck too deep in digital quicksand to be pulled out by a real stick. We’ll keep miniaturizing our world until it fits inside a cellphone the size of a fourth grader’s pink eraser.

To access it, we’ll take a picture of its QR code with our second phone, dime-size, less prone to capture reality.

• Rick Holinger’s writing has appeared in more than 100 literary journals. He holds a Ph.D. in creative writing from UIC. His poetry book “North of Crivitz” and essay collection “Kangaroo Rabbits and Galvanized Fences” are available at local bookstores, Amazon or richardholinger.net. Contact him at editorial@kcchronicle.com.