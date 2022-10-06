Live Your Best Life: Make plans to lean into fall with the Geneva Park District

Nature makes plans. Plans to shepherd us from one season into the next. The songs of hummingbirds fade amid the crunch of leaves underfoot and, as these plans unfold, it is in our nature to lean into these changes, too, altering that which brings us comfort. The sweet scent of grilled corn eventually is replaced with the aroma of baked apples, and we cross off suntan lotion from our shopping lists to make way for all things pumpkin spice.

Here at the Geneva Park District, we invite you to make plans with us as we celebrate the season with events and activities – some of which are annual favorites – as well as some new additions that just may become new favorites.

Trek-N-Treat: The spooky woods await, but costumed kids will be rewarded with sweet treats! Wear your costume and take a hike through the Peck Farm Park prairie. Participants ages 6 to 9 will figure out the puzzles to find surprises and treats. Two events will be held: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, and 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Registration is recommended.

Escape the Mansion: From 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, the Stephen Persinger Recreation Center transforms into Dr. Ingrid’s Infirmary – mysterious and possibly haunted! Groups of 10 will problem-solve to escape within 30 minutes. Suggested for ages 6 and older. Sign up as an individual or as a group for a time slot. If you’ve previously participated and already solved the puzzles, we have great news! Our team has created a NEW theme and set of brain teasers, so each year is a new experience! Registration is required online to select your time slot.

Howl O’Ween Dog Parade: Bring your dogs and dress to impress from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Peck Farm Park! Registration is required for this FREE event. Space is limited. Prizes will be awarded for most creative, funniest and scariest costumes.

Halloween Hayday: After the dog parade, head across the street for more spooky fun! From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, children and their families can enjoy games, a “mad scientist,” costume contest, Halloween egg hunt, entertainment, bounce houses and more! This event is tailored to children 14 and younger. Adults are free. Register online.

Fall Fitness: This fall, BestLife Fitness has added more than 10 new fitness classes to our programming, and both locations currently are accepting new members. Whether your goal is to find your next favorite indoor track or to connect with a personal trainer, we invite you stop by and see what inspires you to live your best life!

