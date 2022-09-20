@Your Batavia Public Library: Reading is the sweet treat this Halloween

Trips to the grocery store the past couple of weeks have showed Halloween preparations are in full swing.

Decorations and apparel items are out on display. Pumpkins and gourds are arranged in cardboard boxes and on pallets. Shelves and bins are filled with every conceivable type of candy. Chocolate and nuts, nougat and caramel. All that candy.

Many families hand out candy to trick-or-treaters on Halloween, but the Batavia Public Library offers a sugar-free choice to hand out to all the little ghosts and goblins. It’s a coupon good for a free children’s book, Young Adult book or paperback book.

This Halloween, give the treat of reading, learning and exploration with All Hallows’ Read coupons. Think of it like candy for the brain.

Started by author Neil Gaiman, who wrote “Stardust,” “Coraline” and “The Graveyard Book,” All Hallows’ Read aims to put books in the hands of children and teens.

All Hallows’ Read coupons make great Halloween treats, either on their own or as an addition to traditional, sugary goodies doled out to trick-or-treaters.

The coupons are sold in sheets of 10 for $2.50 a sheet. Take them apart so one can be placed in each little trick-or-treat bag or pumpkin. It’s a treat you can feel good about doling out.

All Hallows’ Read coupons will be sold from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 at the library.

Coupons may be purchased at the check out desk, during the Friends of the Batavia Public Library Book Sale on Oct. 8 and during BatFest Stories at the library Oct. 29. The book sale is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8 in the FriendSpace in the library’s lower level. BatFest Stories and Parade is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 29 at the library. Learn more about the event at batavia.libnet.info/event/7236610.

Children and teens may redeem their coupons during one of the Friends’ monthly book sale events. Or redeem coupons in the Friends Book Corner on the library’s upper level during any day of the week. Take your coupon and book selection to the check out desk to redeem the coupon.

This Halloween, give a treat that lasts longer than candy and is more satisfying. Give the delightful treat of reading and open a world of possibilities to young minds.