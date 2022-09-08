Geneva Chamber: Bring on the flavors of fall!

Using your cellphone, reading your email or watching TV, you can hardly miss all the back-to-school ads that have been trying to capture our attention since July 5.

Is this your sign that autumn is approaching? Or is it when the kids officially started school? Maybe it’s the colors changing or perhaps when you wear that favorite sweater for the first time during the season. I am a combination of all, but I certainly know fall is upon us when Festival of the Vine rolls around.

For more than 40 years, the Geneva Chamber of Commerce has been inviting all who enjoy fantastic food, exquisite wines, energizing entertainment and a great time to this “tasteful” event, which starts Friday, Sept. 9, and concludes Sunday, Sept. 11.

This year, it is in a new location. We are excited to be able to offer the award-winning festival on James Street between Fourth and Fifth streets.

Sixteen local restaurants will be creating a culinary display of specialties from Italian to Mexican. There will be savory appetizers and delectable desserts at the Flavor Fare. This year brings new menus and new eateries. What a delicious way to sample many of our restaurants in one convenient location. And there is free entertainment all three days on the main stage as well.

Since Festival of the Vine stemmed (pun intended) from anything grown on a vine, wine is a fruitful part of the festival, but you also will be able to enjoy beer selections. Purchase wine, beer, seltzers and even Austin cocktails by the glass.

Just steps away, crafters are literally wrapped around the courthouse on Saturday and Sunday. Keep your eye out for face painting and balloon artistry for the kids on Saturday!

Adding to the atmosphere of the festival will be complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides. Carriage rides will be offered on Saturday and Sunday. Hop on and discover downtown Geneva.

In an effort to enhance the safety and security of our guests, please refrain from bringing any bags larger than 12x12x6 to the festival. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.

Are you ready for summer to come to an end? Like it or not, it happens every year, so you might as well raise a glass and enjoy the start of a new season at the Geneva Chamber’s Festival of the Vine.

For more information on the festival and other Chamber events, visit www.genevachamber.com or call 630-232-6060.