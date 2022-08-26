@Your Batavia Public Library: Unlock a world of possibilities with your library card

It’s an exciting time of transition at the Batavia Public Library as the seasons change from hot and steamy summer to cooler, more temperate autumn.

As summer segues into September, we are gearing up for Library Card Sign-Up Month, which occurs nationwide. One needs only to wander among the stacks to understand how a library card unlocks an incredible world of possibilities.

Throughout the month, we encourage you and your family to explore everything the library has to offer, such as new children’s books, new items in our Library of Things (a Blue Yeti microphone, Wi-Fi hotspots, a webcam and metal detector, to name a few), a 3D printer, homework and job-hunting resources and a host of databases as part of our genealogy and research services.

In September, we’re leading the charge to help every Batavian obtain a library card and check out something incredible. Since 1987, Library Card Sign-Up Month has marked the beginning of the school year. It’s perfectly timed to remind parents, caregivers and children of all ages that signing up for a library card can be the first step on the path to academic achievement and a love of lifelong learning.

Libraries play an important role in developing young minds and educating each generation by offering programs that spark creativity and stimulate interests.

We can learn about new places, cultures and customs. The knowledge, enjoyment and rich experiences we gain through using our library card only helps to strengthen our power to change our lives and help to make the world a better place.

A library card gives students a tool they need to succeed not just in the classroom, but throughout their lives. Individuals of all ages and backgrounds gain enhanced opportunities to pursue their dreams, explore new passions and unlock their full potential.

We never know what we might accomplish until we feel empowered enough to try.

Signing up for a library card at the Batavia Public Library is free and simple. Residents may visit us at 10 S. Batavia Ave. and show their identification card and a document verifying their address. A list is available at bataviapubliclibrary.org/get-library-card. A parent or legal guardian must be present to sign a child’s application and provide proof of residency.

Then get ready to check out the adventures in store for you at the Batavia Public Library.

Important scheduling note

Just a quick reminder that the library will be closed all day on Friday, Aug. 26, for staff training and development. We appreciate your patience and understanding and look forward to bringing new ideas and developments to you. The library also will be closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday on Sunday, Sept. 4, and Monday, Sept. 5.

Kristen Zambo is the promotional services manager for the Batavia Public Library. The “@ Your Library” column runs on the fourth Thursday of each month.