Batavia Park District Dish: Inaugural Batavia Craft Beer Festival set for September

We hope your summer was amazing!

Whether you soaked up every last ounce of summer fun at Hall Quarry Beach or preferred to hit Batavia’s many trails, attend seasonal celebrations, shop downtown, stroll or take in music and movies in the parks, Batavia was buzzing with things to do.

Autumn is no exception. As the sun fades into crisp days and nights, we are excited to announce a new special event bubbling with full-bodied flavor and fun.

The Batavia Park District is hosting a craft beer festival: Pints by the Pond! More than a dozen local breweries will bring their distinctive beer selections to our backyard.

Join us for this new fall tradition, where we’ll pour brews and have tunes and treats.

Pints by the Pond will take place at the Peg Bond Center on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 2 to 5 p.m. (1 p.m. entry for VIP ticket holders). This is a ticketed event for adults 21 and older. No children or pets will be allowed.

Each participant will receive 20 3-ounce beer samples and a commemorative beer glass. Attendees will have the opportunity to taste unique brews from local breweries including Energy City Brewing, 93 Octane, 2 Fools Cider, Art History and many more. (See the list of breweries and purchase tickets at bataviaparks.org.) The event also will include food trucks and live music. Designated drivers may purchase an entry ticket that offers unlimited water and soda.

At the event, the Batavia Parks Foundation will honor the 10 winners of its Play it Forward fundraiser that enabled the lights and letters of the Peace Bridge to remain year-round. Learn more and donate to the fundraiser here.

Brewers of craft beers add special ingredients to their beer batches to give them distinct flavor twists. Spend a lovely fall afternoon taste testing and supporting innovative local breweries. Attend Pints by the Pond with your friends and discover favorite new brews.

Many thanks to Premium Waterproofing, our VIP Presenting sponsor, and DePAW Canine Campus, our Hops sponsor, for helping to kick off this Batavia brew fest.

Tickets for Pints by the Pond are on sale at bataviaparks.org. Make sure to grab yours soon as VIP tickets are limited and will sell out. Admission fees will increase the day of the event.

We can’t wait to see you on Sept. 24 for fun, relaxation and outstanding beer!