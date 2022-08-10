St. Charles Park District: Batter up! Park District fall league starts soon

Whether you’re a former college or high school player looking to continue the sport, a weekend warrior who loves being part of a team competition or a group of co-workers, neighbors or friends who want to build relationships and blow off steam, the St. Charles Park District’s fall men’s and coed leagues for ages 18-plus is a great way to enjoy the game.

Leagues offer a combination of recreational and physical activity to make exercise enjoyable. As an active sport with a low risk of injury, softball provides a total body conditioning experience to relieve stress and tension from a long day of work and adult responsibilities.

Whether you’re in it just for fun or a little competition, being part of a team promotes good sportsmanship, enhances your mental well-being and creates lifelong friendships.

“Teams are created by local companies, a group of friends or even a few strangers with a love for the sport,” said Megan Hatheway, athletic supervisor.

Getting a group of co-workers together for an afternoon or evening of softball is a great way to boost morale, promote health and wellness and even increase productivity when on the job, according to human resource professionals.

What happens if you’re not part of an established team? What happens if you’ve just moved to the area or are returning home from college, for example, and still want to play softball?

“If you’re an individual looking for a team, let us know,” Hatheway said. “We will try to find a place for you.”

One Nation sanctioned games begin in September and are played through October on Monday through Thursdays at East Side Sports Complex or Gaffney Field in Pottawatomie Park. Teams can roster up to 20 players and team captains can add players at any time. Postseason tournaments with awards for top teams add to the competitive excitement.

For more information about park district softball leagues, call Hatheway at 630-513-4336.