St. Charles Park District: Plenty of summer fun left in St. Charles

Don’t let the smell of new boxes of crayons and school bus sightings make you think summer is over when there is still plenty of outdoor fun on the August calendar for the St. Charles Park District.

Tuesdays may be your new favorite day of the week with the debut of Acoustic Jams in the Park. Grab lawn chairs, outdoor blankets, snacks and your favorite people to enjoy live music from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Mt. St. Mary Park in downtown St. Charles.

This popular park is an ideal location to enjoy local musicians as they perform cover hits and originals as the sun sets along the Fox River and the stars emerge in the night sky.

“With all the foot traffic at Mt. St. Mary Park, we thought it was the perfect place to host these free performances from local musicians,” said Dan Procaccio, recreation supervisor.

With five Tuesdays in August, there’s plenty of music to enjoy and you might even catch Procaccio strumming on stage.

For those with children, be sure to check out a new program, Family Art Night, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, inside Pottawatomie Community Center. Local businesses, artisans and individuals will have tables with activities that families can complete together. Let your creative side flow at this free event. Registration is required.

Arrive early and let your artists enjoy great fun at Pottawatomie Park. Burn off some energy at the playground, make time for a family cruise on the riverboats or play putt-putt at the mini-golf course.

Cruising the Fox River is always an adventure. A new themed event is the Heroes vs. Villains riverboat journey at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Guests are welcome to dress up like their favorite hero or villain and enjoy special activities, including visits with characters. Tickets are required and it’s recommended you purchase in advance online at stcriverboats.com.

While it may be fun to dress like a villain, everyone can be a hero to the environment by helping capture a local aquatic invader – the rusty crayfish. This year’s Rusty Rodeo will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, along Ferson Creek at Primrose Farm. These crayfish are an invasive species in Illinois waterways. Pam Otto, the outreach ambassador for the St. Charles Park District who is well-known for her nature columns and podcasts, will take the reins in this free, fun program and teach participants of all ages about these critters before everyone gets a chance to get down and dirty netting crayfish from the creek. Dress for getting a wee bit messy. If you have your own net and buckets, bring those along, too. Awards will be presented to those who capture the most crayfish, the largest crayfish and more! After the event, enjoy visiting the animal residents at the farm.

The district’s naturalists will be guiding a special walk in the dark on Saturday, Aug. 13, in the Hickory Knolls Natural Area. Listen to the night noises of owls and small critters and then roast a marshmallow at a campfire for a special treat. Registration is required. Fee is $10 for residents and $15 for nonresidents. Trails are not stroller friendly.

During the heat of summer’s hottest month, Otter Cove Aquatic Park and Swanson Pool are open with plenty of activities and amenities to enjoy.

There’s still plenty of time to enjoy the days and nights of summer making memories with family and friends while spending time with the St. Charles Park District.