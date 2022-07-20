Beyond the Bookshelves: Discover bargains galore at the Friends of Geneva Public Library book sale

Thousands of gently used books will be available at the Friends of Geneva Public Library’s Book Sale on July 22-24 at the library, 227 S. Seventh St.

Sale hours:

Friday, July 22: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ($5 admission from 10 a.m. to noon)

Saturday, July 23: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 24: noon to 4 p.m. (Books are half price)

Money from the sale helps the Friends support library services and programs that serve youth through adults. Learn more at gpld.org.

The librarian recommends

If your house was on fire, what would you save? A middle school class receives that scenario for an assignment in the thought-provoking book, “The One Thing You’d Save” by Linda Sue Park. This book will make you think: What is most important to you? While this book is recommended for grades 5 and up, adults might like it, too, and it’s sure to be a conversation starter, librarian Lexy Rodriguez said.

Paula Krapf is public relations and marketing manager for the Geneva Public Library. The “Beyond the Bookshelves” column runs the third Thursday of each month. Feedback can be sent to editorial@kcchronicle.com.