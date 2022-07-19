Batavia Park District Dish: Celebrate Parks and Recreation Month!

This month, the Batavia Park District and parks across the nation celebrate Parks and Recreation month.

According to the National Recreation and Park Association’s 2021 Engagement with Parks Report, seven in 10 U.S. residents have at least one local park, playground, open space or recreation center within walking distance of their homes. Parks are for everyone.

The Batavia Park District is a big employer of young adults, for which I am personally grateful. We are so thankful to serve a community such as Batavia that embraces fun, prioritizes togetherness and appreciates the great outdoors.

Local parks often are our first experiences in nature and our introduction to a favorite hobby or physical activity. And we can build upon these experiences season after season.

We invite you to continue to visit the beautiful parks throughout Batavia to make memories, have fun and enjoy nature.

Batavia Park District Recreation Supervisor and Fitness Director Kathy Freedlund said that when individuals come together to spend time outdoors, they lead healthier lives. Park districts foster connections and promote healthy minds and bodies.

According to the NRPA, “parks and recreation agencies are leaders in addressing public health threats such as physical inactivity and social isolation.”

Freedlund said it’s important for people of all ages to keep moving and to enjoy time with others. So consider taking an outdoor fitness class such as the upcoming “Nordic Walk and Stretch.”

This class invites adults to Hall Quarry Beach for an opportunity to socialize while exercising. Participants will walk with a group using their own walking poles or the park district’s Nordic walking poles and end the walk with an easy yoga wind down.

The park district also offers outdoor activities to encourage children to play in nature and embrace nature. Explorers can go on a cool cave hike to discover the only cave in the Chicago area.

Freedlund encourages all Batavians to take advantage of these activities, put down their cellphones and spend time in the great outdoors.

Children, especially, flourish in the fresh air, Freedlund said.

“Jungle gyms become castles, trees become skyscrapers and places to hide behind, sand hills become mountains. The imagination is limitless,” Freedlund said.

Enjoy time outdoors throughout the summer at the park district’s free outdoor concert series on Wednesday nights. The “River Rhapsody” series features local bands from Chicago and the suburbs.

On Aug. 3, “Movies in the Park” welcomes families to the Peg Bond Center for a fan-favorite film.

Find details on classes, concerts and movies at bataviaparks.org.

With more than 400 acres of land and 40 sites, the Batavia Park District oversees a skate park, aquatic facility, museum, baseball and soccer fields, basketball and tennis courts and miles of trails. Sites include the Bark Park at West Main Community Park and new sand volleyball courts in the Mill Creek subdivision and at Hall Quarry Beach.

We hope to see you soon at one of our events, on our trails and in our parks. Your fun is our business!

Hailey Haddon is a marketing intern at Batavia Park District and a student at Emerson College in Boston.