St. Charles Park District: Tennis, anyone?

Sunny summer days are here and the courts are ready for the St. Charles Park District as it serves some serious tennis fun for all ages.

Bill Dahm, tennis pro supervisor for the St. Charles Park District, says the organization has seen an uptick in interest within the last few years.

“Because it’s easy to distance with tennis, it’s one of the sports we saw brought back into everyday routines for a lot of people,” Dahm said.

He’s also noticed the sport’s appeal for younger players, particularly if another household member is enthusiastic.

“Getting young people out to play is a lot more successful when one or more parents enjoy tennis,” he said.

And seeing as how the trend shows no signs of stopping, Dahm and his team are here with plenty of new offerings for community members.

It’s game, set, match as the Wimbledon Mixer gets underway from 1 to 3 p.m. on July 9. The mixer, which brings together play and a social vibe for those 21 and older, will feature round robin play in tribute to that most prestigious of tournaments. In another nod to the world’s oldest tennis event, participants are encouraged to wear their Wimbledon whites and bring a wooden racquet.

Players taking a break can enjoy strawberries among other light snacks and sparkling water. The mixer also includes door prizes such as new strings and grips.

New from the park district is Club Match Day. This event takes place from noon to 3 p.m. on July 22, and invites all those 10 and older to enjoy a round robin match. Participants—who can opt to play in both singles and doubles—are asked to have some prior knowledge of the game such as how to keep score as well as how to negotiate tie breakers and sets in matches.

Dahm anticipates many middle-school aged players will come out for the friendly competition.

“I could see a lot of kids getting ready to try out for the high school team,” he said.

Play gets a little more competitive (and older) with the new Top Gun Doubles event. The tournament for those 18 and older takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 30. Following each rotation, one set of double team winners will move up while their competitors move down. Players need a 3.5 rating from the United States Tennis Association. Organizers will also accept players if they have approval from a tennis pro, Dahm said.

Before bidding goodbye to summer, players can take to the courts once more for an End of Summer Send Off from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on August 5. Play for this event will be less competitive than other park district offerings with racquet-wielders earning points through matches and spirited running drills. A pizza lunch is included.

All offerings take place outdoors at the St. Charles East tennis courts located at 1130 Dunham Road.

To learn more about these programs, including resident and non-resident costs, visit stcparks.org.