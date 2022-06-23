St. Charles Park District: Mini-golf specials make family fun a treat

Family fun can be simple and affordable thanks to great deals this summer with the St. Charles Park District.

There’s something for everyone at Pottawatomie Park in St. Charles, said Sabrina Hunley, recreation supervisor for the St. Charles Park District.

“There’s so much to do in Pottawatomie Park,” Hunley said.

There’s spending time on the recently renovated playground, playing mini-golf, renting pedal boats, Swanson Pool and don’t forget the 9-hole golf course. All are nestled along the Fox River and steps from downtown St. Charles.

Hunley said she and her team at Pottawatomie Park have developed new programs for families to enjoy the park and discover all it has to offer.

Check out Stanley’s Park Pursuit, a brand-new event, Friday, July 22. Stanley is the frog mascot of River View Miniature Golf and this summer the park district wants everyone to see the adorable frog and think about family fun.

For Stanley’s Park Pursuit, teams will face 10 family-friendly challenges to be completed between 5 and 7:30 p.m. These challenges include physical components as well as puzzles to solve. Each family that completes at least seven challenges will win a goody bag that includes two 18-hole rounds of mini-golf, two guest passes to Swanson Pool and treats, too.

“This is a great family-oriented event and will get people moving throughout the park,” Hunley said.

Registration is required. The cost is $15 a family, with each group having up to six people. It’s the perfect way for families to have fun at an affordable price.

After completing the challenges keep the family fun going with a round of mini-golf and receive a free frozen treat as part of the Putt-n-Save Family Night Special.

Putt-n-Save days are available June through August and include daytime and evening specials Monday through Saturday. With these great deals, there’s no clipping coupons or texting codes. Just stop by and enjoy the discount of the day.

On Mondays, it’s buy one round of 18-hole mini-golf and stay to play a second round for $2. It’s the perfect way to have a “Yes Day” when you let the kiddos play one more round.

Tuesday Treasures include a small prize from Stanley’s treasure box for those ages 10 and younger playing a round of mini-golf for the regular price.

Wednesdays are Rent-a-Boat Day, when you can rent a kayak or pedal boat at a discounted rate. Take a new view of the park from a ride in a pedal boat on the Fox River.

Celebrate grandparents on Thursdays. For each round of mini-golf purchased at the regular price a grandparent can play for free.

Fridays are for families. For each round of mini-golf purchased between 6 and 9 p.m., families can enjoy one free frozen treat from the concession stand. It’s a great way to spend some family time together and enjoy a treat at the park.

Treat your date to some fun with Date Night Saturdays from 6 to 9 p.m. Couples can play mini-golf for just $10. Enjoy the beauty of the park, the river and some laughs over a round of putt-putt.

And whether it’s a date or a family day out, keep the fun rolling with a cruise and putt special. Purchase tickets to cruise on one of the park district’s Paddlewheel Riverboats and add a post cruise session of mini-golf for just $5 a person. Cruise tickets can be purchased online or in person at the Pottawatomie Community Center.