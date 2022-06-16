St. Charles Park District: Create new dishes and cocktails in summer garden

Recipes that will impress your friends and up your summer entertaining are on the menu with the latest collaboration for the St. Charles Park District. The St. Charles Park District has teamed up with Farmhouse School to present some wonderful classes that will take you from the garden to the kitchen and perhaps make summer taste even better.

“You literally start the class in the garden before going to the kitchen to learn how to prepare a meal,” said Sabrina Hunley, recreation supervisor for the St. Charles Park District.

Located in Campton Hills, Farmhouse School features a local chef who helps students discover how to grow fresh vegetables and herbs and use them in their cooking. Hunley said the park district partnered with Farmhouse School last year for a few classes and is excited to bring the program back with more opportunities.

Discover a new summer cocktail made from fresh herbs and even some flowers with the class Summer Sippers, June 24. Participants will learn how to make a cocktail, mocktail (non-alcoholic drink) and their own custom-flavored kombucha, a fermented tea.

In these classes, everyone has the chance to participate and sample the fruits of their labor.

“With the instructions you go step by step to learn how to cook and then everyone eats together at the farm table,” Hunley said.

And while cooking is the focus, participants will also have the chance to learn much more about gardening and the items they are harvesting from the garden.

Flowers will be at the highlight of Flower Tea Party, offered July 24, where students will learn about edible flowers and herbs and have the opportunity to learn how to make scones and tea using the ingredients from the garden. This class would be a great fit for a mother-daughter combination or a group of friends too. Participants must be at least 13 to register for class, Hunley said.

And in the class “Ratatouille” on Aug. 27 students will begin in the garden, harvesting vegetables including the start of the meal, fresh eggplant to learn how to make this classic French stew. And to complete the meal, learn how to make fresh bread and a lemon-basil cake to serve for dessert. It’s a meal sure to delight all the senses. For those 21 and older, beer and wine will be available for an additional purchase with their meals.

Grab some friends or make it a date night and enjoy the opportunity to learn and dine in the garden.