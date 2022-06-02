St. Charles Park District: Life is better on the water!

St. Charles Park District is making a splash with many Fox River adventure opportunities, offering unique experiences in the heart of downtown St. Charles. Partnering with local businesses, fishing, paddleboarding, kayaking and fitness are new programs available to all ages.

“Using the Fox River for safe, recreation activities is unique to St. Charles and a bonus for the park district since many of our parks are located along the river,” said Sabrina Hunley, Recreation Supervisor.

The District provides nine parks with either ponds or river access to enjoy this fun-for-all sport though State licensing and regulations apply in all waterways.

All anglers, amateur to expert, especially enjoy fishing on the Fox as there are plenty of fish to find – bluegills, catfish, walleye, muskie and small mouth bass, to name a few.

In the Basics of Fishing class, all ages will learn how to tie knots, bait a hook, cast, set the drag and reel it in as well as unhook and release a fish. Each week participants will target a different species of fish as they like specific bait and water depths. All equipment is provided. Ages 6 and under must be accompanied by a paying adult.

Chi-Yak Adventures owner Eric Stark spends his summers teaching all ages his love of fishing.

“Fishing is my mental sanity,” said Stark. “You can’t beat being able to be out on the water.”

As a middle school teacher and coach for Glenbard North High School fishing teams, Stark has much experience providing instruction to get everyone hooked on the sport. One of his favorite ways to fish is kayak fishing. He’s developed a program for teens to get them outside and away from their screens.

“Being able to move away from the congestion (along the) shore is very rewarding. It’s very scenic with cool downtown spots that are fish magnets,” said Stark.

The goal after a four-hour class is for students to be comfortable enough to stand and cast their line as they try to reel in some big catches.

More reasons to paddle down the river this summer include a variety of classes for ages 15+. Explore the basics of kayaking with Rocktown Adventures of Rockford as their staff offers an introductory class with land and water practice.

“If your schedule allows, consider the evening class to catch the amazing sunset views as you paddle down the river,” Hunley said.

Kayaks aren’t just for paddling down the river as the instructor from Asanas & More Yoga leads a new class called Paddleboard Yoga. Challenge your strength and balance while performing yoga moves on a paddleboard in the river. As the class description notes, participants will get wet. Hunley said it’s the perfect class for a group of friends, even family members to get together and have some laughs, splashes and a great workout.

Those looking to burn calories while they kayak should check out Kayaking for Fitness, led by instructors from the St. Charles Canoe Club. This multi-week class provides basics of using a kayak with a focus on health and fitness benefits. It’s a great way to change up the cardio routine and enjoy the beauty of nature along the river. No prior kayaking skills are needed, and all equipment is provided.

If you own a kayak or canoe, bring it out on Wednesdays from 5-8 p.m., June to October, to meet new and hang out with fellow water enthusiasts while the St. Charles Canoe Club hosts a drop-in Fitness Paddling Practice, launching from Ferson Creek Park. Whether seeking a vigorous workout or just some time to paddle and relax, there’s something for every ability level. It’s a great way to see some of St. Charles’ amazing purple, pink and orange sunsets.

Not interested in a class, but still want to explore the Fox River? River View Miniature Golf Course in Pottawatomie Park rents kayaks and pedal boats all summer long from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The per-hour fee for kayaks is $15 and for pedal boats is $19. Both include lifejackets, paddles and boat. On Wednesdays, take advantage of the putt-n-save special with a $5 discount per hour. Ages 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult, age 18+. For more details, visit riverviewminigolf.org.