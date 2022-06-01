Word from Elburn: Summer reading is underway!

It’s June, and that means it’s time for summer reading at the library! This summer, join us as we “Read Beyond the Beaten Path!” We’ll go on adventures, explore nature and read books outside our usual comfort zones.

We’re excited to learn about some of the more unique creatures from around the world at the youth program Mammals and More! from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 8. Say hello to a slow-moving sloth, feel the fur of a fox or pet a pancake tortoise. It’s up to you!

Tweens and teens are invited for an afternoon of Tie Dye from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22. We will provide white socks. You are welcome to bring another item to tie dye. Add some color to your summer wardrobe at this event.

Kick off beach season with the Lighthouses of Michigan and the Great Lakes program from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 9. The illustrated lecture focuses on the Lake Michigan lights that have guided ships to safe harbors for more than a century and a half. Join Laura Keyes as she shares the history and beauty of lighthouses and some surprising stories.

Saturday, June 18, is Genealogy Day. Join us for programs and presenters throughout the day. We’ll be talking research tips and strategies to help you on your journey into the past.

Did you know the Town and Country Library offers outreach services to homebound patrons? Outreach is available to residents within the district boundaries who have a current library card and are unable to physically come to the library because of mobility, health,or disability barriers. Whether you are at home, in assisted living or in a nursing facility, you are eligible.

The Friends of the Library would like to thank everyone who helped make our annual Mother’s Day weekend flower and plant sale a huge success. The Friends continue to maintain the Book Nook in the lobby area and a cart adjacent to the coffee bar.

For a list and details of upcoming programs, stop in and pick up a copy of our Program Guide or visit www.tcpld.org.