St. Charles Park District: New Fox River Frenzy offers fun for all

Make plans to visit Pottawatomie Park on Saturday, May 7, for a new St. Charles Park District event, the Fox River Frenzy, a day of fun family activities creating awareness of Fox River adventures, complete with the first Dash4Cash race and a chance to watch the annual canoe races.

“There are so many wonderful ways to be out on the river,” said Sabrina Hunley, recreation supervisor.

Whether paddling on the water or biking and running along the trails, the Fox River provides a beautiful amenity to enjoy the great outdoors.

The new event invites the community to enjoy recreation along, on and in the river, Hunley said.

The day coincides with the St. Charles Canoe Club’s annual Current Buster Boat Race. Participants in single and double canoes complete a 9-mile lap up and down the Fox River. Racers start and finish at Pottawatomie, giving park visitors a chance to cheer on the racers as they paddle their way around the river for the fastest time in a competitive race.

The Fox River Frenzy runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., giving visitors to a chance to cheer on canoe club racers from the morning event as they return to the finish line at Pottawatomie around 11 a.m. or see the start of the afternoon race as well.

Visitors will have the chance to learn more about recreation on the river with several vendors on-site sharing their clubs and businesses that cater to sports and adventures. Learn about canoe and kayak opportunities on the water along with fishing tips and techniques from a passionate fisherman. Representatives from a local bike shop, running clubs and other retailers will be on-site to learn more about their services.

But this is more than a leisurely day at Pottawatomie, as the park district presents its first Dash4Cash, a race where teams of up to four will compete in land and water activities. The activities include an old school sack Race, inflatable obstacle course, a step challenge in the park and, as long as the weather cooperates, a pedal boat challenge on the Fox River. The team with the fastest time will win $100, while second and third place finishers will receive mini-golf passes.

Dash4Cash participants must be at least age 10. One team member must be at least age 18. Advance registration is recommended as space is limited. The registration fee is $25 per team. The race begins at noon.

Park visitors who aren’t in the race will have an opportunity to try the inflatable obstacle course or test their aim at the ax throwing display provided by The Forge. Additional park activities include trying to solve the park adventure puzzle for a chance to win additional prizes.

And it’s opening day for the River View Miniature Golf Course, for those who want to enjoy some putt-putt.

To register for the Dash4Cash, visit stcparks.org/events.